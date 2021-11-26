Tom Hanks will be starring in Wes Anderson’s new movie!

The new Wes Anderson film will feature Tom Hanks in its ranks.

According The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hanks has joined the cast of the new movie by Wes Anderson, It is still unknown what will be the role to which it will give life, however the media reports that it will be a cameo which will symbolize the actor’s first appearance in a film by the famous filmmaker.

Nor is it known what the story of the feature film in question will be, but the filming of it will take place in Spain, where the filmmaker will meet again with some usual collaborators such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrian Brody.

For its part, the new film by Wes Anderson: The French Dispatch, will premiere on October 22 of this year, and it has the performances of Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth moss, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, among others.

While Tom Hanks will make his appearance in the new movie Apple TV +: Finch, in addition to the tape Pinocchio directed by Robert Zemeckis and the musical centered on Elvis Presley.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, are you excited about Tom Hanks’ participation in Wes Anderson’s new film?