Three men disappear on July 22 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- On the page at Facebook of Missing Persons Mazatlán They ask for help to locate three men who disappeared the same day, a week ago, in the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

In the same publication, they ask for help to find Joan Sebastian Ayala Bolaños, 21 years old, already Ernesto Alexander Arévalo Grisales, 42 years old.

In the aforementioned publication, they indicate that both have been missing since July 22. Joan Sebastian has a scar on his left arm, next to the elbow, while Ernesto Alexander shows a tattoo of an octopus on his right arm, it is specified.

In another publication, support is requested in order to find the young Carlos Eduardo Núñez Gaona. In the photos you can see that he has tattoos on his left arm.

According to the publication, he also disappeared on July 22. It is requested that if anyone knows of the three of them, dial 6691-20-90-93, or write to the People Missing Mazatlán page, or to the page Por Las Voces Sin Justicia, also on Facebook, to provide the information.