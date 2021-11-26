This was the movie that launched the actor to stardom

The hit movie didn’t just make Tom Cruise one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors. Also, it raised 356 million in 1986.

Under the direction of Tony Scott and starring Tom Cruise, “Top Gun” became one of the highest grossing films. In 1986 the acclaimed action, drama and romance film hooked countless fans, catapulting the American actor to fame.

At the end of the year, specifically in the month of November, fans will be able to enjoy the second part of the film after 35 years of the premiere of the first.

Tom Cruise is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Thanks to his great talent and charisma, he has developed an impeccable career in the film industry. At just 19 years old, he participated in his first two projects “Endless love” (1981) and “Taps, beyond honor”, films that would become just the beginning of great successes.

Five years after his first approach to the big screen, Tom Cruise starred in “Top Gun”, a film that at only 24 years old gave him worldwide recognition. Good news for fans of the movie is that it is currently available through the Netflix streaming platform.

Although Tom Cruise only preceded him seven films before starring in “Top Gun,” the actor already had great command of acting thanks to his closeness to directors Francis Ford Coppola and Ridley Scott, who gave him great support.

“Top Gun” is an American film directed by Tony Scott, produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. One of the most acclaimed parts of the film was the scenes shot on air in combination with the Kenny Loggins theme “Danger Zone”.

With an investment of 15 million dollars, the film raised 356 million dollars, which means almost 2300% of its initial investment.

The film starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer tells the story of an academy created by the United States Navy, called Top Gun. The objective is to prepare various pilots to become combat experts. To graduate, they not only have to be the best, they also have to be quick and know how to operate under pressure without losing their cool by breaking the sound barrier.

Tom Cruise plays Pete Mitchell, better known as “Maverick”, an aviator known for being the son of a pilot who died in the Vietnam War. Due to the mysterious way in which his father was shot down, it is rumored that what happened was negligence of the pilot himself. Pete struggles to clear his name after his father is branded ineffective.

However, being the best is not Pete’s only goal, at the same time he seeks to woo Charlie (Kelly McGillis), the instructor and manager of the Department of Defense; But Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) is also interested in the same girl, which causes a huge rivalry between the two.

“Top Gun” became one of the classics of cinema. Several rumors suggest that the singer Luis Miguel was inspired by this film to record the video for one of his songs “La unconditional.” Although on several occasions the same director denied this rumor and assured that his greatest reference was the movie “Escape to Athena” (1979).

As a consequence of the pandemic, the second part of “Top Gun”, called “Top Gun: Maverick” could not be released last year as scheduled. However, its premiere is scheduled for November this year, obviously starring Tom Cruise.

