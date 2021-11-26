This was the movie that launched the actor to stardom

By Mariolga vilchez

The hit movie didn’t just make Tom Cruise one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors. Also, it raised 356 million in 1986.

Under the direction of Tony Scott and starring Tom Cruise, “Top Gun” became one of the highest grossing films. In 1986 the acclaimed action, drama and romance film hooked countless fans, catapulting the American actor to fame.

At the end of the year, specifically in the month of November, fans will be able to enjoy the second part of the film after 35 years of the premiere of the first.

