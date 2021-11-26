This is the most ‘groundbreaking’ sneakers of the year

Billie Eilish is synonymous with modernity and transgression, mixed with the irreverent and nonconformist attitude that characterizes her generation. In terms of style, it also maintains its essence. The artist is recognized worldwide for her unconventional looks, where oversized T-shirts and sweatpants abound, which have led to collaborations with fashion brands and endless merchandising.

As if this were not enough, Eilish has dared to take a version of one of the most popular shoe models in history: the Air Jordan 15. The singer, who was already collaborating with Nike, has chosen this pair of sneakers to continue her legacy and also has redesigned Air Jordan 1 in neon green.





A simple design, in a neutral camel tone, in which the lines of the design are perfectly perceived, as well as the finishes and the curious rubberized heel of the shoe, where on the heel you can see the writing “23-6-15” , a nod to Michael Jordan’s jersey number, to his NBA championships as it corresponds to his fifteenth model.

Billie Eilish x Air Jodan 15 Nike

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 Nike

The Eilish insignia is found on the tongue of the Air Jordan, the iconic Bloshsh logo. Eilish’s full name is also written on the templates. For its part, the artist’s Air Jordan 1 KO is made of leather, except for the nylon tongue and with thick double seams that surround the entire boot.

Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 Nike

At the moment the official launch date has not yet been announced, nor the price of the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO, but according to the specialized media, the launch is expected on September 30.