This is how the famous corset looks in their outfits

The corset, or corset, is a very feminine garment that helps to stylize the silhouette. And these days we have not stopped seeing how many look famous to inspire us to create dreamy looks. On Last we made a list with outfits of some of our favorite celebrities and we tell you how you could wear a corset like them. Anne Hathaway, Ángela Aguilar and Danna Paola dress it up with pants. Jennifer López and Belinda wear it in beautiful dresses. And Scarlett Johansson wears it in a very elegant tailored suit. You just need to adapt it to your style.

Anne Hathaway celebrates her birthday with a corset

The protagonist of “The Devil Wears Fashion” celebrated her 39th birthday with a outfit very nice, where the leading piece was undoubtedly the corset. The model has a strapless neckline, in delicate (very) light blue lace. Anne Hathaway is one of the famous who say “yes” to the combination of this garment with pants; the one she chose was a high-waisted one, with a slightly flared boot, which she wore with a matching brown blazer. Adding a blazer or jacket is a very good idea to give a touch of elegance to our look.



Photo: Instagram @annehathaway

And in this case we see how she used silver necklaces of different lengths to cover the part of the chest a little, but without letting them touch the corsetIn this way both pieces complemented each other. As her neck is elongated, this was incredible, but if your neck is not that long, try a single necklace.



Photo: Instagram @annehathaway



Belinda falls in love with her followers with a minidress

We recently had the news of the launch of the new Belinda clothing collection, in collaboration with Shein: SHEIN X Belinda, which consists of five very different and varied styles for all tastes. In the post that the singer dedicated on Instagram to the announcement of this collection, she chose to wear a minidress with corset in baby blue. As for the details, the skirt is draped and the corsetUnlike Hathaway’s, it has delicate thin strips.



Photo: Instagram @belindapop

How to get inspired by this look? You can wear a short dress with corset just as Belinda showed us, but you can also build your outfit with skirt and top. Pastel tones add femininity and are perfect for women with a romantic style.



Scarlett Johansson wears the corset with a tailored suit

The protagonist of Marvel’s Black Widow is one of the famous most admired for their beauty and sensuality today. He surprised many with an elegant outfit Versace that complemented the pieces of a white silk tailored suit with a glamorous shiny silver corset. It was not necessary a long dress to dazzle. It was the first time she attended a red carpet (at the American Cinematheque) after giving birth to her baby Cosmo about three months ago, (can you believe it?).



Photo: Instagram @versace

For more formal occasions, you can wear a corset delicate with a tailored suit, the white color, as Scarlett wore it, is very elegant, but you can also try other colors that you like.

Danna Paola elevates her outfit with a corset

We love how Danna Paola dresses (always), because she inspires us to wear outfits modern, youthful and urban, with a lot of style. It is not the first time that the singer has worn a corset as part of her outfit, but this mix with wide pants and platform boots made us fall in love. This garment in black is very elegant, with thin strips, lace and transparencies it looks incredible. As a complement, a pearl necklace and colored earrings.



Photo: Instagram @dannapaola

Who doesn’t have jeans in their closet? To make another more casual combination, you can use it with jeans. Add them a corset In black lace and boots that stand out (they can be like these or the ones that best suit your personality) so that you have a dreamy look.

Jennifer Lopez’s is the most romantic (and gives brides an idea)

Jennifer López is another of the famous with a very inspiring style. For her presentation at the American Music Awards, where she performed “On My Way”, a key theme of her promotional film “Marry Me”, she wore a beautiful wedding dress with the signature of Dolce & Gabbana. The design consisted of a corset with thin straps and a tulle midi skirt that revealed her white lace-up boots.



Photo: Instagram @dolcegabbana

This design is an inspiration for brides, but those who are not into bridal preparations, can put this image and the one of Carrie’s tulle skirt in “Sex and the City” together and create a outfit romantic with tulle skirt and type top corset.

Ángela Aguilar wears emerald green corset with pants

Dear Angela Aguilar also teaches us how to wear a corset to impact. In a presentation he had in Las Vegas, he wore a corset emerald green with black pants. One of the characteristics of this piece is that it helps us to define the waist, but look at this cut that accentuates it much more, it does not go inside the pants or end at the waist, but it lengthens a little more in a slight V shape about the beginning of the hips.



Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

With this choice, Angela tells us that the corset It can also be of a striking or strong color and that we can look very good when wearing it with a garment that we all very surely have in our closet: black pants.

