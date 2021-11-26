This is how the famous (also in Spain) Thanksgiving have celebrated

Like every last Thursday in November, millions of families and friends gather around the United States and in many other places around the world to celebrate Thanksgiving, also known as the Thanksgiving in Spanish. This is one of the most important holidays on the American calendar and although it has not become popular in our country, some of its details, such as on black friday, have already crossed its borders.

Through social networks we have been verifying how not only in the country of the stars and stripes celebrities have been encouraged one more year to share their happiness and the reasons they have to be grateful.

Congratulations from Pau Gasol. (Instagram @paugasol)

In Spain, Pau Gasol, who has developed a large part of his sports career in the United States and is married to an American, Cat McDonnell, He shared in his stories a photo in which he congratulated his followers on Thanksgiving Day while posing with a typical menu of this date.

A menu that he was responsible for making with his own hands Tamara Falco, taking advantage of its recent association with Porcelanosa. As he told in a video from his Instagram account, the Marchioness prepared a dinner ‘made in the USA’ “to thank life together with the people we love the most”, composed of “thanksgiving turkey with French Beans, Caramelized Sweet Potatoes and Mashed Potatoes served with Gravy and Cranberry Sauce. ”

One of the most outstanding Latin actresses, Salma Hayek, took advantage of the premiere of his film ‘House of Gucci’ to send your congratulations this year. “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours“wrote the Mexican.

Sofia Vergara He also shared, this time with his real family, his festive plans consisting of an elegant dinner. “Thankful for a new Thanksgiving Day”, wrote next to the photos of the celebration the protagonist of ‘Modern family’.

A good ‘thursday throwback’ was what he chose Dolly parton to honor the date, sharing a photo of her and her husband on Instagram. “Happy Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours”wrote the legendary singer.

The Bidens, on Thanksgiving. (The White House)

From Nantucket, where the President of the United States spends these days on the bridge, Joe and Jill Biden they watched the classic annual Macy’s parade and even called out celebrity host Al Roker during the broadcast. “After two years, we have returned, America has returned, there’s nothing we can’t get over“said the most powerful man in the world, 79 years old.

Much farther away, on an Australian beach, Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, they enjoyed the warmth of the southern hemisphere while sharing their best wishes: “I am incredibly grateful,” the actress wrote in the post.

Very tropical were also shown Paris Hilton and her brand new husband, Carter Reum. They are both spending their first Thanksgiving as a married couple and have chosen to celebrate it in Bora Bora.

“I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth that have been shown to me and I’m grateful for it all: the good, the bad, and everything in between“said the wealthy heiress, before adding:” This month I have become a wife and I am very grateful not only to my amazing husband, but also to the wonderful friends and family who surrounded us on our wedding weekend and we have supported you along the way. ”

For his part, someone who has just become single, Camila Cabello, also shared his gratitude on this holiday. “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I am especially grateful for have my whole team try to be with me while I meditate, “she noted, sharing a short video in which she appears surrounded by three of her dogs.

He also gave his particular thanks German model Heidi Klum while posing with his partner, the guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel Tom kaulitz. “Grateful for you” was the affectionate message that the Teuton dedicated to her boyfriend.