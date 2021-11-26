This is how Faitelson remembered Diego Maradona one year after his death

Maradona represents one of the most important footballers in the history of football (Photo: Mariana Nedelcu / Reuters)

Today November 25, 2021 it’s one year of the departure of one of the most transcendent characters in the history of world football: Diego Armando Maradona. At the age of 60, the former footballer died in his native Argentina and the messages of memory have not been long in coming. Various personalities have sent messages remembering the historical number 10.

David faitelson, one of the sports journalists with the greatest impact in Mexico, also gave himself the opportunity to remember Diego Maradona. In his official Twitter account, Faitelson highlighted his legacy as an athlete and did not go into details about what his personal life was. However, he labeled him a god and a demon at the same time.

“Genius and figure … God and devil … Diego Armando Maradona was what he had to be … Soccer will never forget him …”.

When the fuzz died, the journalist from ESPN He dedicated a speech in which he detailed some of the most important aspects of his figure. FaitelsonTrue to his custom, he left no point without analysis and pointed out that those “dark ones” in the figure of the Argentine were necessary to fully understand what he represented.

“We cannot separate Maradona’s legacy, both on and off the court, because many people want to separate lives and it is not possible. One would not have been possible without the other, that is evident … A Maradona who showed the most vulnerable, skinny, terrible part of the human being and that Maradona also existed and we cannot put him aside ”, reflected David Faitelson to Faitelson’s Gaze a year ago.

It is true that the world champion in Mexico 1986 He has been admired for being one of the most talented in football. And it has also been pointed out by situations outside the field, for David Faitelson, understanding these “two faces” is necessary to measure who Diego Armando Maradona really was.

Faitelson, unlike many others, was able to live closely with the Diego. The former soccer player and former Argentine coach had a period in Mexico, it was in 2018 when he arrived at Sinaloa to take command of the Golden, promotion league team.

The journalist has told the anecdote of how he came to to interview to a history of world football. On some occasion, in a hotel south of Mexico City, Faitelson saw the opportunity to sit down and chat with the Golden boy. To make it, USD 10 thousand had to be disbursed, in addition to conducting said interview at 4 in the morning, at least that is how Faitelson detailed it in ESPN.

“I spoke to the office of José Ramón (Fernández) And when I told them it’s $ 10,000, they hung up on me. I called again and told them this is the opportunity we have to have Diego exclusively, no one is going to see because it is 4 in the morning we are going to be alone with him … “In the end someone in a taxi ended up with a briefcase, and we gave them to Guillermo Coppola, at that time his representative. I am sure that in the end Diego He never saw those 10,000, ”Faitelson said for the chain where he works.

In addition to Faitelson, the football-related world has given messages, paid tributes, and so on. For example, clubs like Napoli, the Selection of Argentina or own Lionel messi have commemorated the memory of D10S.

