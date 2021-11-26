This is how ‘Another Day In America’ by Ozuna and Kali Uchis sounds: a mix of pop and urban rhythms | Music

We can finally hear the voices of Ozuna and Kali Uchis together in a song. But this occasion is more special. Is about Another Day In America, the new version of the song America from the famous movie West Side Story. However, this theme is for the new remake of the musical directed by Steven Spielberg.

Without a doubt, new musical and cinematographic surprises will arrive this Christmas. One of them will be the remake of West Side Story that will reach our screens next December 10. Meanwhile in Spain is December 22. Spielberg wanted to count for this project with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as protagonists of the story.

AND for the soundtrack it has been decided to have the great musical voices of Ozuna and Kali Uchis to interpret Another Day In America, a mix of pop, R&B and urban rhythms in order to surprise us even more.

The essence of the Puerto Rican and the American in West Side Story

The original version is called America and is interpreted by Rita Moreno as Anita in the 1961 movie. So Ozuna and Kali Uchis, to Another Day In America, they have changed the lyrics of the song and its music, but not its meaning.

For her part, the American of Colombian origin sings the following in the chorus of the song: “Everything changed in America / Except that nothing changed in America / Do you want to tell me what America is? / But who do you think built the United States?” . Here, we can see how it adapts the role of Anita but with rhythms typical of R&B and pop.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican, who assumes the role of George Chakiris as Bernardo, keep defending the plurality of cultures, the end of racism and poverty in the world. “I like all ‘culture’, Italy or Shanghai fashion (Woh-oh-oh) / I would like to knock down the border from Mexico to Nigeria (To Nigeria) / And have to end hunger and misery, serious thing ( Woh-oh, oh-oh, yeh-eh) “. A very nice message for society with purely urban rhythms.

Both artists have contributed their grain of sand in this new Spielberg project. The first movie got 10 statuettes in the 34th edition of the Oscars. We’ll see how many this remake gets …