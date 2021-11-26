This cost TV Azteca activation between Inés Gómez Mont and Brady in 2008

Inés Sainz revealed that the presentation of Inés Gómez Mont during the NFL conference in 2018 caused problems for the television station.

The action of the entertainment communicator generated such controversy that TV Azteca was deprived of accreditations.

Beyond accreditations, the television station was poorly positioned in the largest advertising event in the world.

The television presenter, journalist specialized in the National Football Leage (NFL), Inés Sainz said that when Ines Gomez Mont dressed as a bride in the 2008 Super Bowl to get closer to then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, TV Azteca was sanctioned.

One of the open media outlets in Mexico that covers the NFL in Mexico is TV Azteca, but in the 2008 event a “funny” action caused coverage problems.

In an interview with Adela Micha in her program “La Saga”, Inés Sainz revealed the punishment that the television station received for dressing as a bride and approaching the quarterback Tom Brady, and propose to her.

The planned action was not well received by the NFL and therefore they contacted TV Azteca and sanctioned them.

A worldwide disaster

Four days before the final where the New England Patriots and New York Giants would meet, a press conference was held and TV Azteca sent Gómez Mont.

For her coverage, the show host dressed as a bride and wore a shirt for the NFL player with a romantic dedication and when the round of questions for journalists began, Gómez Mont interrupted and shouted:

“Brady, I’m in love with you, will you marry me? Please!”

Immediately, the world conversation turned to the Azteca Deportes reporter.

At the time, Inés did not measure her action and became aware when her colleagues from the coverage marked her to know what happened, since she was going out everywhere.

Due to the controversy, Inés Gómez Mont was very approached by fans and the NFL had to provide security so that they could accompany her, since for the public opinion she became the journalist who proposed to Tom Brady.

The penalty

The sports specialist told Adela Micha that it cost TV Azteca 10 Super Bowl accreditations, since the NFL argued that if they were going to bring more people to perform “funny” actions, the better, they would not lead to more.

And for misusing their accreditations and that “ridiculousness” of the television station, they took 10 accreditations.

Despite the fact that the television station brought Inés Gómez Mont to give more color to the coverage, the creativity managed to embarrass the sports journalists and also the television station.

“She was because she was a guest from the shows to the Super Bowl. Someone who has nothing to do with sports always goes to do something, a note of color if it suits us, sometimes the ridiculous, sometimes not. This time it was sent by Pati Chapoy ”, argued Inés Sainz.

According to the document “Television quality and bad television”, where it points out the characteristics of trash TV, TV Azteca did its content wrong by imposing banal topics against serious topics, which at that time was the super bowl, an intimate topic predominated in the coverage , the image of the entertainment journalist, and a popular character participated in a sports theme and exposed himself to the cameras creating controversy.

See more: