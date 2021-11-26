this cheap mobile triumphs before Black Friday

The Samsung smartphone is a good buy, it drops its price and comes with interesting features.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home the best-selling mobile before Black friday. You have at your fingertips the Samsung Galaxy M12 for only 139 euros, you save 70 euros. Of course, we talk about its global version, which comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Korean smartphone is a good option if you are looking for something cheap and from a traditional manufacturer. Samsung is able to offer good phones at an attractive price, and the success of this Galaxy M12 in recent weeks attests to this. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy at the best price

Samsung’s mobile arrives with a simple but attractive design, with a nice back that you can find in various colors. Your screen, with IPS technology and HD + resolution, reaches 6.4 inches and enjoys 90 Hz. We find a notch in the shape of a drop, also with a fingerprint reader on the side.

Under its chassis is the Exynos 850, one of the processors manufactured by Samsung itself. You can find it next to versions of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM memory. You will also have the possibility to choose between 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. As we have pointed out, this offer comes with its basic version, which is still interesting.

Exynos 850

6.4 “IPS HD + 90Hz display

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

NFC

There are four cameras that we find on the back of this Galaxy: a main sensor of 48 megapixels and f / 2.0, a depth sensor 2 megapixel, one macro lens 2 megapixels and a ultra wide angle 5 megapixels. In the notch of its front we find an 8 megapixel camera.

The Samsung device also has a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with fast charging up to 15W. Also, enjoy NFC connectivity. Thanks to this last feature you can pay without taking out your wallet, with the help of applications like Google Pay.

In short, you can receive at home quickly and totally free (if you are a Prime user) one of the cheapest and most popular Samsung Galaxy. It is also one of the highest rated products on Amazon, users have made it clear.

