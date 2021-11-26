This 200-euro Samsung is the best-selling Android of 2021

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is the only Android in the top 5 of the world’s best-selling smartphones. It is a 200 euro mobile with a beautiful design.

The The best-selling Android smartphone of 2021 – so far – only costs 200 euros. It is the Samsung Galaxy A12, a smartphone launched at the end of last year 2020, which is positioned in the lower-middle range of the South Korean brand’s telephone catalog.

It is the only Android mobile within the top 5 of the best-selling smartphones of 2021, according to the latest IDC data, and the second best-selling after the iPhone 12.

Samsung sneaks into the top 5 best-selling mobile phones with one of its cheapest models

It may not be the most powerful or the most advanced model, but the Galaxy A12 is probably one of the most balanced mobiles launched by the company in recent months.

Count with one modern design, according to the times, and stands out for equipping a large capacity battery, associated with a efficient processor which makes their autonomy one of their strengths.

Also, the 48 megapixel main camera, and 13 megapixel sensor with ultra wide angle lens make up a versatile photographic system.

Screen : 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD

: 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD Processor: Helio P35 8-core 2.3 GHz

Helio P35 8-core 2.3 GHz Memory: 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of expandable storage

3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of expandable storage Cameras : 48 megapixel rear quad + 13 megapixel ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro sensor + depth sensor. 8 megapixel front.

: 48 megapixel rear quad + 13 megapixel ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro sensor + depth sensor. 8 megapixel front. Battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Others : Side fingerprint reader

: Side fingerprint reader Price: 179/199 euros

Taking into account everything it offers at a price of less than 200 euros, no wonder the device has become the World’s best-selling Android in 2021, despite the fact that the figures in the middle of the year pointed to the Xiaomi Redmi 9A as the most popular terminal of all the Android on the market. As a curiosity, last year this same merit was achieved by another Samsung model, the Galaxy A51.

