They discover a red light therapy that could improve our eyesight with age

Three minutes of staring at a red light a week can help our eyesight improve as we age, new research suggests . Researchers from the UK found that volunteers who received a weekly session with a red light in the morning performed better on color vision tests than those who did not. These findings are the latest to indicate that red light could be an inexpensive and readily available treatment for age-related color perception decline.

Last year, researchers at University College London published the results of a small human trial that included red light therapy. The healthy volunteers were asked to look at a red light “beacon” using their dominant eye for three minutes every day for two weeks. Subsequent testing found that people over 40 improved on tests designed to measure how well they could perceive the contrast between colors, a function of the cones of our retina. Lead author Glen Jeffery told Gizmodo that the findings were conceptual proof of his theory.

Mitochondria are the part of the cell that produces most of the energy. But as we age, the mitochondria in the retina begin to break down faster than in other areas. , which is believed to contribute to the decline of our retina (to that of our cones in particular) and to the gradual loss of our ability to see color. “However, mitochondria absorb some forms of light, including bright red, and this recharges their batteries, improving cell function. AND This works well in the retina because they have many mitochondria. So we use this to improve vision, ”Jeffrey explained.

This new research he wanted to test the possible limitations of his therapy. Instead of using the light every day, they cut it down to once a week. And they also opted for a lower energy light. The same wavelength of deep red light (670 nanometers) was used. At study participated 24 people from Come in 34 and 70 years , all with healthy vision. Most of those who received therapy received it in the morning. Some also the They received them in the afternoon as part of a later experiment, and others acted as a control group. Later his color vision was evaluated , based on contrast tests.

Overall, those who received the treatment in the morning showed a 17% improvement in their vision of color, even a week later. Those who received the treatment in the afternoon did not improve, likely due to changes in the way mitochondria react to light during the course of the day that the team’s previous research had already done. documented. The findings of the new study have been published in the magazine Scientific Reports.

“We show that a single exposure to long-wave deep red light in the morning can significantly improve the vision decline , which is a major health and well-being that affects millions of people around the world, ”Jeffrey said in a statement from University College London.

The findings support their earlier work and could improve treatment feasibility, as one session weekly is easier to stay than a daily regimen. But the team’s promising results are still based on very small sample sizes of healthy volunteers. Larger trials would be needed to confirm the benefits of this red light therapy.

Even the authors acknowledge that there are still many questions to be answered. Some of their volunteers, for example, had a significantly greater response to treatment than others, even among those of similar age, suggesting that there may be unique factors that modify how well this therapy works in some persons .

“In the near future, a three minute exposure to one deep red light could be done once a week while you you prepare a coffee or while traveling listening to a podcast, and a practice so simple it could transform eye and vision care around the world. Jeffrey said in the statement from University College London.

However, given its low cost (just a few 15 dollars per device, explained Jeffrey to Gizmodo) and its simplicity, the team is excited about the potential of their therapy, should the research continue to yield results. .