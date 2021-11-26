These are the Amazon Mexico banking promotions to take advantage of the offers and discounts of Black Friday 2021 and Cyber ​​Monday 2021

Since last Thursday, November 25, the Black Friday 2021 sales began in Amazon Mexico, and surprisingly, there were no bank promotions in this store other than the extension of months without interest.

Now this is available and we can take advantage of these benefits from today, November 26, until November 29, date on which it will be held on Cyber ​​Monday.

On the page dedicated to bank promotions you can find all the available ones and to be able to see all terms and conditions of each, there is also a site dedicated to this.

Amazon Mexico: Additional 10% discount with the code AMAZONBF21 with Banorte, Citibanamex, HSBC and Santander credit or debit cards on minimum purchases of 2,500 pesos on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico.

Additional 10% discount with the code AMAZONBF21 with Banorte, Citibanamex, HSBC and Santander credit or debit cards on minimum purchases of 2,500 pesos on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico. Banorte: 15% discount with digital credit card on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos up to a maximum bonus of 2,000 pesos and can be combined with months without interest.

15% discount with digital credit card on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos up to a maximum bonus of 2,000 pesos and can be combined with months without interest. BBVA: Double points for the Premio or ThankYou Rewards program in one-time payments. Also up to 24 months without interest on minimum purchases of 2,500 pesos

Double points for the Premio or ThankYou Rewards program in one-time payments. Also up to 24 months without interest on minimum purchases of 2,500 pesos Buy an Amazon Mexico digital gift card for 500 pesos and get up to 150 pesos for your next purchase. View deal

HSBC: 20% discount with digital credit card and 15% discount with physical credit card in minimum purchases of 7,000 pesos and in a minimum term of 12 months without interest. Maximum bonus of 2,000 pesos in both cases.

20% discount with digital credit card and 15% discount with physical credit card in minimum purchases of 7,000 pesos and in a minimum term of 12 months without interest. Maximum bonus of 2,000 pesos in both cases. Azteca Bank: 10% discount with Tarjeta Azteca on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos and on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos for debit card. They cannot be combined with interest-free months.

10% discount with Tarjeta Azteca on minimum purchases of 1,500 pesos and on minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos for debit card. They cannot be combined with interest-free months. Months without interest: Up to 24 months without interest with participating credit cards from American Express, Banamex, Banca Afirme, Banco Azteca, Banca Mifel, Banco Famsa, Bancomer, Banco del Bajío, Banjercito, Banorte – Ixe, BanRegio, Falabella Soriana, HSBC, Inbursa, Invex , Konfío, Nu, Premium Card Liverpool, Santander and Scotiabank. Terms and Conditions.

Up to 24 months without interest with participating credit cards from American Express, Banamex, Banca Afirme, Banco Azteca, Banca Mifel, Banco Famsa, Bancomer, Banco del Bajío, Banjercito, Banorte – Ixe, BanRegio, Falabella Soriana, HSBC, Inbursa, Invex , Konfío, Nu, Premium Card Liverpool, Santander and Scotiabank. Terms and Conditions. Oxxo: Use the code SAVE100 and get 100 pesos discount on minimum purchases of 500 pesos when paying in cash at an Oxxo store. Terms and Conditions.

Use the code SAVE100 and get 100 pesos discount on minimum purchases of 500 pesos when paying in cash at an Oxxo store. Terms and Conditions. Send a gift card of 500 pesos or more and get 100 pesos as a gift for your next purchase or 150 pesos if you are Amazon Prime users. Terms and Conditions.

