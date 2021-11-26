The WHO names the new variant as Omicron; warns of a possible “increased risk of reinfection”

MADRID (EUROPA PRESS) .- The World Health Organization (WHO) named the new variant B.1.1.529 “Omicron”, identified for the first time in South Africa, and warned that it could carry a “higher risk of reinfection”, according to the first preliminary scientific evidence.

At the meeting held this Friday, the WHO Technical Advisory Group on the Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus described this variant as “of concern”, since it “presents a large number of mutations, some of which are worrying. “.

The WHO defines a variant “of concern” when it has been shown to be associated with one or more of the following changes: increased transmissibility or harmful change in the epidemiology of covid-19; increased virulence or change in the clinical presentation of the disease; o decreased effectiveness of public health and social measures or of available diagnostic tests, vaccines and treatments.

