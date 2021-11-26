“the typification condemns the doctor”

Txantón Martínez-Astorquiza Ortiz de Zárate, president of the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO).

Given the messages that have been published about the so-called “obstetric violence”And the initiatives to be considered as gender violence, the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO) has stated that “the criminal classification of a concept like this places professionals in a territory of insecurity and unbearable legal lack of protection”.

In this sense, the body denounces that “this criminal classification exposes professionals to the risk of ending up convicted by a medical decision or a subjective interpretation, and to the absurdity that one of these may end up responding in court for a criminal offense of violence macho against a woman for an emergency practice with which she may have saved her life or that of her baby “.

“Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists work hard to improve the care that women receive”

“The specialists in Obstetrics and Gynecology We work hard to improve the care that women receive during their pregnancy and childbirth process, researching and establishing the best scientific evidence for all cases, publishing and disseminating consensus with the recommendations based on that evidence, and developing the best training aimed at that goal. “, they explain in the statement.

In this sense, “it should be noted that, although there is still much room for improvement, the care practice of care for pregnancy and childbirth has advanced very favorably in our country and many of the objectives proposed in the Strategy for Attention to Children are being achieved. normal delivery “, they recall.

Gynecologists reject the “normalization” of certain practices

“As is explicitly established in our guidelines and consensuses, we reject the” normalization “of practices such as caesarean sections or episiotomies,” they emphasize from the organism. In this regard, “we want to emphasize that Gynecologists and gynecologists work so that the expectations that women have about their deliveries are fulfilled in all cases where it is possible. ”

In addition, they insist on their “commitment to improve all these aspects, as well as any other of gynecological and obstetric care, through research, awareness-raising and continuous training for professionals in favor of the best healthcare practices, according to the scientific evidence available and the greatest possible satisfaction of the women we serve “.

The organization estimates that “tools such as scientific research and training represent the best way to improve a healthcare practice, which is already excellent in most cases”. And that nothing helps “that improves the use and criminal classification of the concept of obstetric violence that also promotes the idea of ​​a confrontation between women and professionals that is contrary to the bonds of trust and closeness that habitually preside over relations between both parties “.

“The inclusion of all these practices in the framework of gender violence is simply illogical, from the moment in which it is considered that the majority of the professionals who practice this specialty are women “, they affirm in the statement.” Sexist violence is something that we take so seriously, that from the SEGO we have just published a consensus on how gynecological care should be for women who are victims of gender violence and sexual assault, which has, among other objectives, to reinforce the contribution of the specialty to early detection from the health system, improving protocols for the detection and care of victims “, they emphasize.

“On many occasions we are the first or only professionals to whom they tell us what is happening to them, and we must not forget that pregnancy is one of the most important risk factors for suffering gender violence and that the first manifestations of violence gender occur during pregnancy, “they add. “The relationship of trust of the woman with the professional who attends her is key for early detection,” they conclude from the agency.