The story of the hamster that bought and sold cryptocurrencies

The Internet is an inexhaustible source of cute and adorable stories starring animals. With a simple search we can find countless photos, videos, memes and articles – like this one, precisely – that portray situations that would otherwise be impossible to believe. But possibly none has perfectly represented the effervescence of the current economic market like that of Mr. Goxx, the hamster that bought and sold cryptocurrencies.

Mr. Goxx appeared on the scene last June, but it wasn’t until September that he gained recognition on the web. His case was so striking that it was even published on world-renowned economic sites such as Business Insider. Why? Because in your first trimester like trader, the hamster managed to grow its cryptocurrency portfolio by 24% and have better performance than the S&P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway, the company of magnate Warren Buffett, during the same period.

The start of Mr. Goxx in the world of crypto assets began with an investment in euros equivalent to 390 dollars. This amount grew almost 50% to $ 580 at the beginning of September, but was subsequently affected by the fall in the price of cryptocurrencies until it closed at the 24% mentioned above.

However, the hamster’s journey into cryptocurrency trading has come to a sudden end. In the last hours the news was known that Mr. Goxx passed away for unknown reasons earlier this week. Through the account On twitter which reflected the day-to-day activities of the animal, the unfortunate outcome was confirmed.

Being with us as a pet for quite a while, he became famous out of nowhere. Mr. Goxx has brought joy to people all across the globe and reminded us not to take life too seriously. I have shed light into dark moments of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of trouble. – Mr. Goxx (@mrgoxx) November 24, 2021

“Being our pet for quite some time, he became famous out of nowhere. Mr. Goxx has brought joy to people all over the world and reminded us not to take life too seriously. He shed light on dark moments of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of problems, “they published.

This was the peculiar “office” of Mr. Goxx, the hamster ‘trader’ of cryptocurrencies

Beyond the bizarreness of the situation, Mr. Goxx has notable overtones. The hamster bought and sold cryptocurrencies through an “office” specially created by your “human partner”. It was a kind of special cage that worked as an annex to the pet’s habitat, and that remained connected to a computer. When it wished, the animal entered the aforementioned sector and performed the tasks of trading.

Mr. Goxx had a “wheel of intentions” in which he ran and chose the cryptocurrency to be traded, out of a total of 30 possible ones. The hamster also had two “decision tunnels” that they carried out different actions when passing them; that is, if he walked through one, the selected cryptoactive was sold, while if he walked through the other, he bought it. All the activity was monitored with cameras and was broadcast live on Twitch, where he managed to garner followers. It is worth noting that the purchase and sale actions were limited to a maximum of 20 euros.

With the death of Mr. Goxx ends one of the most striking stories in the world of cryptocurrencies, where nothing ever seems to be crazy enough. The people in charge of the hamster, who are only known to live in Germany, have stated that they still do not know if they are going to continue the project, and that for now they are not interested either. What will remain as a great memory is recognition by Elon Musk, and it is not a small thing to say.