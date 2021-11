The renowned former WWE wrestler and now a Hollywood actor, surprised in a very particular way a fan who attended until the screening of his new Netflix movie.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, is today one of the most beloved personalities in the world of wrestling and cinema.

Is that the renowned actor of the franchise “Fast & Furious”, where he shared the screen with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, has managed to captivate different generations thanks to his unique and charismatic personality

And this week the American did not want to be left out and starred in a striking scene with a follower who went to see the special screening of his new Netflix movie: “Red Notice.”

According to a video that Johnson himself uploaded to his social networks, he wanted to pay tribute to Oscar Rodríguez, a young man who stands out for his great social work as a personal trainer, administrator of a church and pioneer of different campaigns for those most in need.

That was why the former WWE wrestler invited him to go on stage at the place where his new film, by the way surprising all who were there, so that he spoke about his life and everything that he does for the community every day.

But beware that the story did not end there, since the biggest thing came minutes later when ‘The Rock’ took Rodriguez to the parking lot to invite him to see his car.

Once at the scene, the actor urged Óscar to get into the truck and discover a letter stating that it would now be all his.Yes, he gave it to him!

The unprecedented situation was recorded in a video, which has already gone viral, and which ends in a very particular way: With Dwayne Johnson wondering how he will now return home!

