The reboot of The Wolf Man with Ryan Gosling already has a director after the departure of Leigh Whannell

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance seem ready to reunite in the upcoming reimagining of Universal’s horror classic: The werewolf .

According Deadli ne , Cianfrance is currently in talks to join the project and fill the position of director after Leigh Whannell , of The Invisible Man, vacated the place due to problems of programming. The Wolf Man would mark the third collaboration between G osling and Cianfrance, who previously worked together in Blue Valentine, from 2010 , and at Crossroads, 2012.

The last film Cianfrance directed was The light between the oceans, from 2016 , though he has also attracted positive reviews for his most recent work on the miniseries. by HBO The undeniable truth , which is a adaptation of Wally Lamb’s novel of the same name . He wrote and directed all six episodes of the drama series directed by Mark Ruffalo.

“ Horror movies were my first love, my come in This is what cinema was capable of doing narratively, psychologically and aesthetically. “ Cianfrance said in a statement. “Along with the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again , this e It’s really a dream come true. I am excited and inspired to work with the good folks at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious. “ .

Gosling ac he will be a producer of The werewolf , along with Jason Blum and Ken Kao. People say that Cianfrance is writing the script for the film, which is “inspired by” the classic from 1941 , whose film starred Lon chaney jr . AND At this time, however, it is unclear how the story will turn out for the reebot, which s It will be released in theaters .

The first Universal’s attempt to launch its own Monsterverse (nicknamed “The Dark Universe”) did not come out according to what was planned after The Mummy (the 2017), starring Tom Cruise, will not make a lasting impact at the box office. However, the study later succeeded with El Hombre Inbisible, protagonist hoisted by Elizabeth Moss , that collection $ 98.3 million with a budget of just $ 7 million.

Universal now focuses on build your portfolio monsters with high profile titles , many of which are already in development. Among those projects, there is a character-centric monster movie adjacent to Dracula , Renfield , a Van Helsing film produced by James Wan and an adaptation of The Thing in collaboration with Blumhouse Productions.