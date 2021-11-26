The reaction of Kulture, Cardi B’s daughter, when she found out that she would have a baby brother, is causing a sensation. Watch the video!

Cardi B shared a video showing the moment when his daughter Kulture He found out that the baby his famous mother was expecting was a boy. “I wanted a little sister”, confesses the adorable girl when she finds out that she has had a baby brother.

The 29-year-old rapper answered questions from her fans on Twitter before presenting the awards. American Music Awards. When asked by a fan how her firstborn had reacted to becoming an older sister, the “WAP” singer posted a video of the girl showing somewhat disappointed that the baby is a boy.

“No, a little sister,” she says confused, when her mother explains that she has a little brother. The singer of Dominican origin is the mother of Kulture, 3 years old and a 2-month-old boy, both fruits of her marriage to the rapper Offset.

Many followers of Cardi B were amused by the insistence of the girl, who does not accept that the baby is a boy.

The singer spoke on the morning show Good morning america on the challenge of being a mother of two. “I have to divide my time between the two, because my daughter, she gets a little territorial sometimes,” she revealed about Kulture.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

The singers have yet to reveal their son’s name. The baby was born in September and the couple shared a photo with the newborn from the hospital. “We are so happy to finally meet our son,” Cardi B and Offset exclusively expressed to PEOPLE. “He is already so loved by our family and friends and we are eager to introduce him to his siblings.”