The most VIOLENT, action-packed movie is on NETFLIX; cost 60 million dollars | TRAILER

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the classics of the seventh art.

What is “Armed and Dangerous” about?

It is the film “2 Guns” or “Armed and dangerous” in Latin America, which is within the genres of action and comedy, and was directed by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

This film production is based on a series of comics under the same name made by Boom! Studios; It premiered in August 2013, but is now hosted by streaming giant Netflix.

“Armed and Dangerous” follows the story of a criminal duo, Robert Trench and Michael Stigman, who are questioned by the US Border Patrol, after the drug trafficker Manny “Papi” Greco, in Mexico.

This film production was Denzel Washington’s first of the comedy genre, it follows a story full of action scenes, in which Trench will be forced to inform his superior as an undercover DEA agent that Jessup could not acquire Greco’s cocaine to use it as evidence.

An action packed film

This is how Trench decides to go undercover and help Stigman steal three million dollars from Greco, so that he can frame him for money laundering.

Everything starts to get more complicated after Trench is ordered to be killed so that the navy can use the stolen money to finance unauthorized covert operations; This is how Stigman decides to follow orders to betray Trench and escape with the money that turned out to be a much larger amount than expected.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted on the streaming giant, Netflix, which was made with a budget of 60 million dollars and which achieved great acceptance by the public:

