The Milky Way just lost a bunch of satellite galaxies

New research has revealed that the Milky Way has significantly fewer galaxies in its orbit than previously believed. 11.25.2021, Sputnik World

The space near our galaxy is not empty. In reality, dozens of dwarf galaxies are found around it. These are small, low-mass galaxies, some with only about 1,000 stars, which is a common phenomenon in the universe, explains the Science Alert portal. Scientists know from astronomical observations that there are large galaxies close to which dwarf galaxies accumulate, which can be captured in the gravitational field of the largest object. As for the Milky Way, they have so far been identified about 60 smaller galaxies up to 1.4 million light years away. But it is believed that there are many others hidden in the dark. However, a new analysis of the data collected by the Gaia space probe has revealed that most of these dwarf galaxies are relatively new to the region. That suggests, according to the scientists, that they are too young to be orbiting the Milky Way. By calculating the motions of 40 dwarf galaxies near the Milky Way, the researchers found that most of these stellar groups that are supposed to be satellites of the Milky Way. Milky Way actually move much faster than objects orbiting our galaxy.The finding, the scientists concluded, indicates that these dwarf galaxies may not have been close to the Milky Way long enough for the gravitational field of our massive galaxy has slowed them down. Thus, although it is possible that some of these dwarf galaxies end up, in fact, orbiting the Milky Way, at the moment they cannot be considered satellites of our galaxy.The study, published in the scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal, could change our understanding about the interactions between galaxies and the properties of dwarf galaxies, say the researchers.

14:14 GMT 11.25.2021 (updated: 14:34 GMT 11/25/2021)

New research has revealed that the Milky Way has significantly fewer galaxies in its orbit than previously believed.

The space near our galaxy is not empty. In reality, dozens of dwarf galaxies are all around you. They are small, low-mass galaxies, some with as few as 1,000 stars.

This is a common phenomenon in the universe, Explain the portal Science Alert. Scientists know from astronomical observations that there are large galaxies near which dwarf galaxies accumulate, which can be captured in the gravitational field of the largest object.

As far as the Milky Way is concerned, so far they have been identified near 60 galaxies smaller at a distance of up to 1.4 million light years. But it is believed that there are many others hidden in the dark.

However, a new analysis of the data collected by the Gaia space probe has revealed that most of these dwarf galaxies are relatively new to the region. That suggests, according to the scientists, that they are too youths to be orbiting the Milky Way.

“We conclude that due to their unrivaled high energies and angular moments, most of these dwarfs cannot be long-lived satellites, and if they could be attached to the Milky Way, they are in the first step, that is, they have fallen less than 2 billion years, “say the study authors.

By calculating the motions of 40 dwarf galaxies near the Milky Way, the researchers found that most of these stellar clusters that are supposed to be satellites of the Milky Way are actually moving much faster than objects orbiting our galaxy. .
The finding, the scientists concluded, indicates that these dwarf galaxies may not have been close to the Milky Way long enough for the gravitational field of our massive galaxy to slow them down. Thus, although it is possible that some of these dwarf galaxies end up, in fact, orbiting the Milky Way, at the moment they cannot be considered satellites of our galaxy.

The study, published in the scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal, could change our understanding about interactions between galaxies and the properties of dwarf galaxies, say the researchers.

