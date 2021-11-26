The look with which Ariana Grande debuted in La Voz USA could be our best asset to wear black at a wedding

Yesterday the new season of The voice, who came loaded with expectation with Ariana Grande as a new member of the jury. The night did not disappoint neither in terms of participants nor in terms of styles. Because one more time Ari showed that the total black it’s anything but boring and left us a look that we could copy at weddings and even at Christmas.

The singer of Seven rings bet on a beautiful minidress from aires vintage, with the back in the air, suspenders and a lot of sequins and crystals hanging in the shape of fringes like a flapper in the 20’s. A design that would be ideal to go to a wedding in black, for Christmas dinner or to go out to party on a special night.

She has managed to combine it in the most total black possible, getting back the bushy black stockings that put us already with a view to winter. To that he added the high heels in a court shoe version with which the celebrity He gained inches in height. All this with black as the protagonist and showing that it is not a sober color at all, if we know how to combine it like Ariana Grande.

Her hair always deserves a special mention, because it is one of Ariana’s strongest points. On this occasion, she has preferred to bet on short hair and collected with that hairstyle that Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian adore. The tuft tucked to one side and ends out for a retro touch sixties. With this lookazo We can’t stand the desire for the next one.

Photos | @ArianaGrande, @NBCTheVoice.