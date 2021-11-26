The King of Fighters 15 shows Angel in video and images

SNK continues to reveal new squad characters that will be available at the launch of The King of Fighters XV. This time it is Angel’s turn, joining Whip, Dolores, Heidern, K, Ash Kukri, Ash Crimson, Antonov, Athena Asamiya, King of Dinosaurs, Ramon, Vanessa, Luong, Blue Mary, Ralf Jones, Clark Still, Leona Heidern, Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Chris, Shermie, Mai Shiranui, King, Yashiro Nanakase, Terry Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Andy Bogard, Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, Joe Higashi, Iori Yagami, Benimaru Nikaido, Meitenkun, and Shunei.

Angel is a fighter who debuted in KOF 2001 and later appeared in The King of Fighters 2002, The King of Fighters Neowave and The King of Fighters XIV, among others. He possesses superhuman abilities when modified by NESTS and his fighting style is similar to Muay Tai, although he also uses some professional wrestling moves – in fact some of his classic animations were inspired by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Celebrate your open beta over the weekend

In the last few days we have been able to test The King of Fighters XV with an open beta on PlayStation. It left us good impressions thanks to a “fast pace of play, exciting combats and a renewed technical section. The online game should be quite solid and debut with a huge collection of fighters plus at least six that will arrive in downloadable content.” The developer assures what is he KoF most ambitious in its history, and although it will be very difficult to cause the same impact of the classics of 25 years ago, at least it will love the fans who enjoyed it. KoF XIV: everything we’ve seen in this version aims higher than ever“.

The King of Fighters XV is planned for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4 and PC, and arrive next February 17.