The Kardsahian Sisters Gift List

We could think that Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, or what is the same, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, have it all. Luxury cars, mansions, trips to paradisiacal places, clothes from big brands, a gym full of accessories and state-of-the-art machines … That is why we are very curious to know what each of them have included in their letter to Santa Claus.

What might they want to find under the tree on Christmas Day? We have had access to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters gift list, which they have shared on Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh, and it has left us quite surprised. No jewelry, no makeup, no clothes … All the gifts they have added to their list have to do with wellness, health and training. A letter to Santa Claus 100% wellness which has given us some ideas …

Khloé kardashian

The gift list of Khloé stars in a compost bin. You do not know what it is? Well, it is a container where to accumulate organic waste, nothing to throw it away, better to accumulate it in this hermetic and anti-odor container that will make it compost for your garden.

COMPOSTING CUBE Natural Elements

amazon.es € 25.74

Kourtney kardashian

The eldest of the Klan, and one of the sisters most devoted to taking care of her body and mind, has asked Santa Claus for a sauna blanket. This gadget allows you to have a small SPA at home, a portable sauna with which to: eliminate toxins, improve blood circulation, activate metabolism …

Infrared Sauna Blanket InLoveArts

amazon.es € 167.90

Kim kardashian

We have already talked on other occasions about the incredible benefits of jumping rope. It is one of the best cardio exercises to burn calories. So it’s no wonder that Kim, whom we see rigorously training every morning, called for a clever jump rope in his letter to Santa. Do you want yours too?

DR RENPHO Jump Rope, Fitness Skipping Rope with App Data Analysis, Workout Jump Ropes for Home Gym, Exercise Rope for Men Women Boys Girls RENPHO

amazon.es € 22.49

Kendall jenner

What does a super model ask for Christmas? You would never guess: a blanket! Yes, what you read. Rest is one of Kendall Jenner’s priorities. With the hectic pace of life he leads, traveling non-stop, from parade to parade, from shootings from New York to Los Angeles, passing through Paris or London, it is no wonder that he invests in getting a good rest. And he does it with a weight blanket. These manage to calm anxiety, stress, and help relax those who cover themselves with them.

Therapeutic Heavy Blanket for Adults Frappa

amazon.es € 64.99

Kylie jenner

The little Klan and beauty guru has asked Santa Claus for one of the beauty gadgets of the moment, a radio frequency ‘face lifting’ machine.

DR YISEMEYA Radiofrequency Radio Frequency Electroporation Mesotherapy Face Lifting Machine with 4 LED Photon Skin Care for Body and Face White YISEMEYA

amazon.es € 36.99

Kriss jenner

The mother of Kourtney, Khlóe, Kim, Kendall and Kylie is clear about what she wants to find under the tree: a home garden! We had seen some at MasterChef and it seems like a great way to have fresh ingredients at home.

DR Qweidown Hydroponic Growing System, Smart Garden Indoor Herb Planter with LED Grow Light, Adjustable Height Automatic Timer Smart Germination Kits (4 Pods) Qweidown

amazon.es € 62.99

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io