The III Ecoforum has the support and political commitment

The environmental commitment in the fight against climate change it is everyone’s business. The political sphere plays a very important role in this regard and agents involved are needed to adopt measures to prevent global warming. For this reason, the III Ecoforum will have the presence of the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig; the Minister of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Arcadi Spain; the president of the Provincial Council, Jose Marti; and the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, Mireia Mollà.

“The sustainability and the fight against climate change is one of the priorities of Consell del Botànic», Highlights Puig, who in the last debate on the state of the Community already referred to it when talking about the Green Deal Valencian, «a Great Green Deal that involves the whole of society in a transversal agreement to face the climate emergency ”. The president warns that «the The Mediterranean is at Ground Zero of this global threat. We are concerned about the risk of further floods, droughts, heat waves or fires. For this reason, I reiterate our commitment to act firmly in favor of sustainability, aligned with European priorities, for the creation of new jobs and for an inclusive and environmentally friendly prosperity ”.

Martí affirms that «the economic and social reconstruction of the Valencian Community It must be programmed already following the principles of the circular economy. Without this transition, climate neutrality will be impossible and we will be doomed to an inevitable climate change “, adding that” meetings like Ecoforum are necessary to carry out projects that transform our reality. We seek a model that converges sustainable growth with the 2030 Agenda».

In the same line it is expressed Spain, who advocates the alliance of the public and private sectors as a key, «Betting on innovation to move towards decarbonisation and reduction of the carbon footprint. But this transition must always be a just transition, guaranteeing the balance between economic development and sustainability and without leaving any sector behind.

On your side, Mollà values ​​the Ecoforum, since «it is a stage where you can see the latest industry innovations and we will be able to dialogue with different economic agents to advance sustainability ”. “This is an opportunity to promote the circular economy, one of the most important tools in the fight against climate change,” he reveals.

The call will be held in Castelló, on Tuesday, November 30 and Wednesday, December 1, at the Paranimf of the UJI, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The common thread this year is Towards a paradigm shift in the economic reconstruction of the Valencian Community, so the objective will be to show the projects that are already a reality and those that are under development at the provincial and regional level, within the path reconstruction and economic reactivation, as well as the research carried out in this regard in the knowledge centers of the province of Castellón.

The appointment is organized by the Mediterranean newspaper, with the collaboration of the City Council of the capital of La Plana, the Provincial Council, the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition of the Valencian Government and the UJI. They participate in the following firms: Porcelanosa, BP, Pamesa, UBE, Logifruit, Aerocas, Grupo Gimeno, Iberdrola, PortCastelló, FCC Medio Ambiente, Grupo Simetría, Cespa and Global Omnium, Reciplasa and Enerhi. Companies committed to preserving the environment and immersed in the development of projects as unique as they are innovative, aimed at mitigating and adapting to climate change. In addition, the mayor of Castelló will also be present, Amparo Marco; the rector of the UJI, Eva Alcon; the provincial deputy for Integral Water Cycle, Renewables, Waste and Recycling, Ignasi García; and the vice-rector for Research and Transfer of the UJI, Jesus Lancis.

Minister Diana Morant will not attend the forum Finally, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, will not be able to attend the IIIEcoforum, as she had confirmed to ‘Mediterráneo’ and the Generalitat. The reason for his absence is due to the fact that next Wednesday, December 1, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will appear in the control session in Congress and, due to the current internal code of the PSOE, the ministers must attend in a manner mandatory.

Multiplatform coverage and broadcast on MediTV The Castellón newspaper will offer extensive multiplatform coverage of the third edition of the Ecoforum of the Valencian Community. Thus, through the Mediterráneo website you can follow the broadcast via streaming of the event in real time during the two days. To this will be added its dissemination on social networks (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, among others), with short videos of the speakers’ interventions. And, how could it be otherwise, the Castellón newspaper will compile in the paper editions of November 1 and 2 the keys to the interesting session and the main images of the protagonists of it. In addition, the MediTV cameras will also witness and broadcast the entire course of the two Ecoforum sessions and reissue in prime time with their recording, along with interviews with each of the speakers and participants from the companies and institutions present. . Information summaries will also be broadcast on Levante TV and Información TV, the other two televisions of the Grupo Prensa Ibérica de la Comunitat.