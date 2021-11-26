The game of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and its limited edition for PS4, PS5 and Xbox has up to 44% discount in Amazon Mexico

Almost exactly a month ago the game of ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’, studio known for developing the latest installments of ‘Deus Ex’ and ‘Thief’. Your launch price it was 1,499 pesos, but right now we can find it up to 44% off.

The version for PlayStation 5 is available for 839 pesos, that of PlayStation 4 is 934 pesos, while that of Xbox One and Xbox Series X is for 947 pesos. Remember that the PS4 version can also be used on a PS5.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Standard Edition

In addition to this, the Cosmic Limited Edition It is also at a discount, costing 1,550 pesos in its version of PlayStation 4 and Xbox, and the PlayStation 5 is available for 1,650 pesos. It includes exclusive digital content, a steelbook, hardcover art book and a code for download the game soundtrack.





Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cosmic Deluxe Edition)

All these versions are sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, they have free shipping for all users and those who have an active Amazon Prime account can also enjoy next day delivery depending on your city.

