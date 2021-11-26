The former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee is sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for buying votes for the 2016 Rio election

According to the magistrate Marcelo Bretas, Carlos Arthur Nuzman showed that he is “a greedy person” who “used his public function to commit crimes.”

The former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was sentenced to almost 31 years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme to get his country to host the 2016 Olympics.

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that Nuzman committed the crimes of passive corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and evasion. These charges were brought to light during the ‘Operation Dirty Game’, which unveiled an international corruption scheme of vote buying from African members of the Olympic Committee to ensure that the Olympic event was held in the South American country.

According to Magistrate Marcelo Bretas, of the seventh Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, the reasons that led the former professional volleyball player to criminal practice are “highly reprehensible”, since he demonstrated that he is “a greedy person” who “used his public function to commit crimes“.

Vote buying

According to judicial authorities, the former Olympic Committee director was a key player in the bribery of African members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to vote for Rio de Janeiro as the venue for the Games. According to the investigation, Nuzman asked the Brazilian businessman Arthur Soares to contribute the two million dollars for that purpose.

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office also determined that Nuzman falsified his tax return, increased his assets by 457% between 2006 and 2016 and tried to legalize 16 kilos of gold, valued at two million dollars, in Switzerland.

Nuzman, 75, was arrested in October 2017 and remains under house arrest in Rio de Janeiro. In that investigation, the Brazilian Justice also accused the Senegalese Lamine Diack and Papa Massata Diack, member of the International Olympic Committee and former leader of the International Association of Athletics Federations, respectively; the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral; the former director of operations of the Brazilian Olympic Committee Leonardo Gryner and the Brazilian businessman Arthur Soares.

Cabral was sentenced to 10 years for passive corruption and Gryner to 13 years for passive corruption and criminal organization.