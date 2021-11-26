The financial ruin of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck before their success in Hollywood: “We were broke”

Matt Damon and Ben affleck They have been friends since they met when they were just two children in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Since then they have established a friendship that has led them to work together on several occasions in the film industry, in films such as’The unstoppable Will Hunting‘or’Dogma‘.

Although now Matt and Ben continue separately, Matt with the promotion of their new movie ‘Stillwater’, which will be released this August and Ben with his premiere last year of ‘The Way Back‘. While it is true that both have enjoyed undeniable success, their beginnings were not easy, and the actors lived somewhat harder times.

During the promotional events of ‘Stillwater’, the actor has told one of his most complicated stages in which he lived in a worrying economic situation. It seems that while they were developing ‘The Indomitable Will Hunting’, Ben broke up with his fiancée and had to sleep on Matt’s couch: “Ben didn’t live with us because he was engaged. But in the end they broke off their engagement and came to my couch in a dwarf site. And Ben is very tall, his legs were sticking out. Every morning that I saw that I thought, ‘God this is ridiculous‘”, Account in The Sun.





Matt Damon and Ben Affleck | Getty Images

In addition, he talks about his precarious economic situation: “We were brokeWe had no credit, we had nothing. So people would tell us, ‘We can’t rent to you,’ “when they were looking for a place to live together.

Despite this, Damon talks about the hope they had in those days: “All we had was the article in Daily Variety and we were on the cover, which said something like, ‘These two idiots sell a script’ “

And he adds: “So we carried Variety magazine with us and we were like, ‘We are these two guys! Look, we don’t have any money right now, but you can rent to us, we’ll pay you. ‘ And a man did it “

Matt Damon declined to star in ‘Avatar’

Matt Damon continues with the promotion of his new movie ‘Stillwater’ and in the last promotional act the actor has told how turned down in the movie ‘Avatar’: “I was offered a role in a little movie, called ‘Avatar'”

The actor tells how much director James Cameron offered him: “James Cameron offered me 10% of the benefits. I’ll go down in history … You will never meet an actor who has turned down more money “

Surely you are interested in:

The body of Matt Damon at almost 50 years of age leaves us speechless when he takes off his wetsuit after surfing