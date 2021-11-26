The endearing Netflix movie starring Tom Hanks that will thrill you from the first minute | Chronicle

Tom Hanks is one of the actors of Hollywood that went through the vast majority of film genres such as Netflix-the-five-best-romantic-comedies-to-see-this-weekend-20211125-0153.html “target =” _ blank “> the drama, suspense, comedy, science fiction or animation. Among his most memorable characters are Forrest Gump, Woody, Chuck Noland or Viktor Navorski. Despite having a prolific career, there is a movie on Netflix starring the actor, with whom he made his debut in the western, and thrilled thousands of users of the streamig platform. It is an unmissable production for this weekend.

Noticias del gran mundo (News of the World) is the western starring with Hanks and is available on Netflix since January 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) the films were forced to resort to streaming platforms due to the impossibility of premiering in traditional theaters in other countries with an audience present. The film is based on the book by Paulette jiles of the same name and was directed by Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips).

Tom Hanks on Netflix: What is it about “News from the big world”?

The film is set five years after the American civil war. There Hanks plays Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of the conflict who takes care of reading newspapers to those who do not know how to do it. Therefore, you will become a traveler who will go from town to town bringing the news to the local, illiterate people of various ages, about the changes that are happening in USA after the war.

Kidd is in Wichita Fall, to the north of Texas, reading the newspaper to the locals in exchange for 10 cents. “Meningitis epidemic killed 97 people in two months”, it is one of the first news that you read. The next day he must go to another town and on the way he finds a cart whose owner was murdered, but that’s not all, he will also find a girl there.

The girl dressed in native costumes is called Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel), based on the documents the veteran finds. She also learned that she was kidnapped by members of a Kiowa tribe. This is how Kidd must make a dangerous journey with the little girl to give her a new home.

The 10 most popular Netflix in Argentina today

1. The Queen of Flow (soap opera)

2. Netflix-ideal-for-UFC-and-action-lovers-20211125-0079.html “target =” _ blank “>Wound (film)

3. Netflix-this-is-the-new-South Korean-series-that-tells-you-how-and-when-you’re-going-to-die-20211120-0026.html “target =” _ blank “>Heading to hell (Serie)

4. Netflix-and-you-can-end-in-4-hours-20211124-0068.html “target =” _ blank “>A true story (mini series)

5. Passion of Hawks (soap opera)

6. The croods (film)

7. Two meters from you (film)

8. Red alert (film)

9. Things to clean (Serie)

10. I am Betty the Ugly one (soap opera)