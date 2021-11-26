The brain generates well-being if it is trained in that direction, by José Sánchez

Even before the pandemic, life was full of unpredictable and changeable moments. Things do not develop as people expect in most days: there is fatigue, pain, hopelessness, injustice, stress, frustrations, conflicts … To affirm that everything will turn out well if one thinks in a certain way is the rabbit in the hat of the magician, which has little to do with reality.

No, life is not just a question of attitude. It is rather a matter of sense and wisdom. From there, you can find alternatives to live the difficult with serenity and with openness and perspective what is pleasant. Cultivating these tools generates satisfaction and quality of life in the medium and long term, despite the circumstances.

Therefore, the Science of Happiness real, without magic or predictions, helps to focus intelligently towards the level of well-being, health and harmony that people deserve. For this, it is necessary to train at the brain level skills such as genuine meditation, the meaning of life, emotional harmony, conscious language and the social brain. This is because the brain generates well-being if it is trained in that direction.

Focusing the Brain and Mind: The Science of Happiness

Improving attention, regulating emotions or socializing intelligently is possible through different personal development techniques. Jose Sanchez, neuroscientist with extensive knowledge and experience in techniques for personal growth, has brought together in a method what traditions and science prove useful to face gray days with perspective and give each moment more meaning and depth. Part of it focuses on creating stable habits and routines.

Not everything is emotional intelligence

Society uses emotional intelligence in countless formats: media, social networks, self-help books, courses for companies, marketing, etc. As if it were a kind of mixed bag where anything goes. It seems that emotional intelligence provides magical advice on life through motivational phrases, but the reality is that many of these recommendations are impractical and unscientific. The very concept of emotional intelligence is a psychological construct that, nowadays, does not find solid scientific evidence.

To begin with, emotions are not isolated entities in the brain.. In fact, there is not an emotional brain as such, nor a single region of the brain dedicated exclusively to emotions.

Second, it is important to understand that empathy that aims to improve emotional intelligence is not the solution to all the ills in the world. Love is an incredible force, but it doesn’t solve the problem. It will always be necessary a human intelligence that reflects, is creative, analyzes and reaches the maximum benefit and minimum cost for all. It is not sensible to pay homage to the emotions, if it is done at the cost of reason.

Third, there are no positive or negative emotions, only learning. There are unpleasant sensations that can be tremendously enriching. Feeling guilty, at times, can be one of the best lessons in life.

Fourth, emotions are predictions of the brain, taking into account how one feels and what memory and interpretation the brain makes of each context.

In fifth place, emotions are only a small part of the mind and they do not make decisions or are necessarily irrational. Knowing yourself or improving yourself cannot be reduced to a single field of human experience. Happiness or genuine well-being can never come from an exclusive individualistic view or from reducing self-awareness and the mind to the modulus of reduced emotions.

Sixth, the battle between passion and reason does not exist. Anatomically and physiologically, there is no rational or emotional brain, but a great social brain. People are social beings and without understanding this hypersocial brain, little progress can be made.

Conceiving self-knowledge as a struggle between who you are and who you should become, takes people away from self-knowledge. If one assumes that he is not enough and that he has to improve, he is far from true introspection.

Well-being, happiness and wisdom are built through a conscious process in which emotions are just one element. Conceiving emotions as the center of existence and personal development is a visible limitation that prevents an integral development of the person. Not everything is emotional intelligenceIn fact, focusing on her as the main actor makes people miss a lot of things in life.

