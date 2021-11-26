the best actor role is neither Willy Wonka nor Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp turns 58 with an impressive career that had him in great characters. Find out which was the most successful and the one that involved the actor the most!

Willy Wonka and Jack sparrow They are among the most recognized characters in the immense career of Johnny Depp, who turns 58 today. However, there are other less famous roles that made him stand out and demonstrate his talents as an actor. Get to know his most accomplished work and in which he got involved to the utmost limits!

The new anniversary of his birth comes perhaps in worst moment of his career: The Hollywood star has a fierce confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard and finds himself banned from the industry. His last film was The Minamata Photographer, for which he appeared in recent months presenting it.

Although its best times are behind us, The actor still wants to return to the path of success that led him to position himself among the artists most loved by the public. His performance in Pirates of the Caribbean was the most awarded with a Golden Globe and Actors Guild Award, but her filmography also shines for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Young Scissorhands or The legend of the Headless Horseman.

The most accomplished character in Johnny Depp’s career

Undoubtedly those were roles where he shone, but there was one that he himself stood out for the immersion he had in his character. Is about Raoul duke on Panic and madness in Las Vegas 1998, based on a book by Hunter S. Thompson. The actor had no better idea than to move in with the author to get to know his character better, a quirky journalist. Their relationship was so close that he even said that the life of the writer had stuck to him and it proved over time because when he passed away in 2005 he paid for a $ 3 million funeral.

Even Depp described his friendship with Thompson as “Love affair, a great love affair that lasted until the end”. In addition to the wake, the artist was in charge of fulfilling the last wish of the writer: shot his ashes into the air with a cannon.

Hunter shot himself and that devastated Johnny, who when he learned of his death was filming a movie. “I started cursing him, thinking: come on, one last call or maybe a joke before I do it”, lament.