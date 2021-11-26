the actor tells the story that led him to Shazam

Zachary Levi, the actor who has played both Shazam in the DCEU and Fandral in the MCU, talked about it believes that his failed audition to play Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy may have led him to actually land the role of Shazam.

As reported from Slashfilm, Levi was invited to The Playlist’s The Fourth Wall podcast and shared that went far in the audition process for Star-Lord after his friend and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn asked him to audit for the character.

James and I knew each other, we were friends, we had game nights at each other’s houses, we had many friends in common“Levi said.”So he asked me to come and audit for Star-Lord, and I did, which led me to the next step and all of a sudden to do camera tests.. “

Oh man, I wanted that role so bad. It came down to me, another guy, and Chris Pratt, but Chris was always his favorite although he was hesitant to accept it, which is understandable, I mean it’s a great franchise, it’s Marvel, does it work, doesn’t it work? Is this what the whole world is going to know like the rest of my life? All those things go through your head“.

Although he obviously failed to land the role and lost to the actor who will soon voice Mario in Super Mario: The Movie (and others), the process led him down the road to another major victory.

Thanks to this, Zachary Levi is now finishing filming Shazam! Clash of the Gods and Chris Pratt is working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, two films that will open in theaters on June 2, 2023 and May 5, 2023, respectively.

