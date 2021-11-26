Sylvester Stallone, from Rocky to Shark: “My voice always got me into trouble”

Sylvester Stallone defeated Apollo Creed by knockout in an epic fight. He also faced the Vietnamese, the Soviet army, and a Mexican cartel. He formed a team of mercenaries with Jason Statham, Jet Li, and Dolph Lundgren on a mission to kill a Latin American dictator. At 75, the American star joins a squad, but turned into an anthropomorphic shark without friends and with a deadly predatory instinct.

It is the role you assume in The Suicide Squad, the supervillain movie that stands as the antithesis of the battered 2016 film, Suicide Squad. The new film –which debuted in the first place of the Chilean cinema box office on Thursday– is a roller coaster of violence and humor guided by a handful of endearing characters, one of them the King Shark, voiced by the interpreter behind of Rocky.

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures / ™ & © DC Comics

The offer to join the blockbuster led by Idris Elba and Margot Robbie came through a call for camaraderie. “I contacted Sly and said, ‘Sly, I wrote this paper for you.’ And he said, ‘what is it?’ I replied, ‘He’s a really stupid shark,’ “explains director James Gunn at a press conference, with whom he strengthened ties from the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2017), his first foray into superhero cinema.

In that virtual instance, in which he was present Worship, the actor answers why he accepted the role. “I’m a big fan of seafood, so when I was offered this I thought, well, how do I rule it out? I would have preferred to play a grouper, but I’ll take what I can get, ”he laughs.

“I like that he is following a high protein diet. That works by definition. Actually, I think he’s more intelligible than I am, which is nice. We joined instantly, “he says about King Shark, one of the greatest rarities in a cast made up of a man with huge colored moles, a young woman who controls rats and an anthropomorphic weasel.

In that violent and heartfelt show put on by James Gunn, Stallone settles in without a hitch. After reviving Rambo and Rocky Balboa in the last 15 years – with mixed luck – he seems to have no problem adjusting to a radically different era of Hollywood than the one that saw him shine with splendor in the 70s and 80s.

James Gunn and Sylvester Stallone at the premiere. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images / AFP

Although Stallone is not the one who performs the movements of the character – work in the hands of comedian Steve Agee -, the film resembled a kind of late revenge for the septuagenarian star and his voice, which he says brought him problems with the parents of his adolescent loves .

“The funny thing is that I had this voice and I don’t know why, because everyone else in my family sounds like parakeets,” he explains.

“I always had this voice that brought me a lot of trouble, so I am glad that it is finally giving me benefits. I appreciate it ”, concludes an interpreter whose voice, face and even body say a lot for a whole generation. And apparently, it still says a lot for a totally different generation, but raised in the same way under the acrobatic spectacularity of superheroes.