Surie Cruise inherited her mother’s style and they give us basic looks for this winter – New Woman

Katie holmes is synonymous with style and beauty since its appearance in the renowned series ‘Dawson Grows‘ on 1998.

Now a few years later, he has awarded his daughter Surie cruise his good taste in fashion.

The adolescent of 15 years He stands out in each of his appearances for the resemblance he has to his mother and for his garments according to each occasion.

Surie Cruise And Katie Holmes Know How To Dress This Winter

Surie and Katie they know how to combine classic garments to recreate matching casual looks, giving mother-daughter style lessons.

For one of their walks together they opted for the plaid print, a basic and casual style, keeping them according to their age.

Katie, true to form, he boasted a look ‘total black full of basics in which the star garment is the elegant maxi coat with a checkered pattern to match its mask and accessories in the same tone.

To combine them he opted with some black leggings, a plain sweatshirt and shoes the same color, although he decided to wear white socks over his pants.

For his part, the daughter of the also actor Tom cruise had one more outfil relaxed, youthful and colorful.

It is a stylish wide pants with capri design In bluish tones, which she accompanied with a simple green sweater and a navy blue corduroy and shearling jacket to match the pants and the iconic booty Converse.

Surie She has stopped being a girl to become a beautiful teenager who follows in her mother’s footsteps by betting on sporty looks and jeans.

Like his parents, he could conquer the film industry without any problem.