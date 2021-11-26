Stephen Sondheim, musical legend, dies – Music

Sondheim died suddenly in the morning at his residence in Roxbury, in the northeastern state of Connecticut, after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends the day before, attorney Richard Pappas said.

Born on March 22, 1930 in New York City, Sondheim was involved in musical theater from an early age. He began playing piano at the age of seven and was a friend of the family of Oscar Hammerstein II, member of the famous duo of musical theater writers Rodgers and Hammerstein, who wrote works like “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music” (The rebellious novice).

In the course of his long career, Sondheim won eight awards Grammy, Eight Tony -including the special to the Career in the Theater- and an award from the Academy. He was nominated for other Grammys and Tony’s, as well as two Golden Globes.

In 2015, then-US President Barack Obama awarded Sondheim the Presidential Medal of the Freedom For his job.

Among his works stand out “Sweeney Todd”, whose film version starred Johnny Deep and Helena Bonham-Carter; “Into the Woods”, which was made into a movie by Disney with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anna Kendrick; “Company” and “Sunday in the park with George”.

“West Side Story”, in which he participated as a lyricist, will have a new film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg that will hit theaters next December.