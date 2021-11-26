Spaniards, the Europeans who consider themselves to have the best health after almost two years of a pandemic, according to a survey

MADRID, 25 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Spaniards are the Europeans who claim to have the best health after two years of a pandemic, since 66% affirm that their health is good or very good, while this opinion is shared by 54% of Europeans; Likewise, 54 percent say that their current state of mental health is good, compared to 45% of Europeans. Even so, they point to psychological problems as the main consequence of the pandemic.

These are just some of the conclusions of the ‘Merck Survey: The perception of the health of Europeans two years after the start of Covid-19’; an initiative of the science and technology company Merck carried out with the technical support of GAD3 in which 6,000 people between 18 and 65 years old from ten countries have participated (Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Kingdom Kingdom, Czech Republic and Switzerland).

“This pandemic has triggered the greatest health, social and economic crisis in practically a century and – from the perspective of having overcome the most critical months of it – at Merck we wanted to know its impact on the health and lifestyle of Europeans and European “, says Marieta Jiménez, Senior Vice President of Merck in Europe.

“We believe that only by reaching out and asking people what they feel, think and need can we provide answers to different health challenges. A healthy society is the basis for building a stronger, safer and more prosperous society,” he adds.

The macro-survey shows that Europeans (especially Italians, Spanish and Portuguese) consider that the pandemic has helped them to speak openly with their personal and professional environment about their physical and mental health. This has been the case for six out of ten Spaniards.

In addition, 42% say that family life has improved and a third that it has favored new healthy habits and a more supportive common spirit. Faced with this, Spaniards (like the European average) emphasize the weight of the emotional problems derived from the pandemic and not having been able to take good care of family and work responsibilities.

The results show that 19% of young Spaniards (23% of Europeans) have needed psychological help. Stress and anxiety, especially among women between 18 and 29 years old, are, along with fear and uncertainty, the psychological consequences that have had the greatest impact on Spaniards in the last year.

In fact, 35% (26% of Europeans) have developed a fear of physical contact with other people. New times, new habits The pandemic has also promoted the use of new health technologies.

The Merck survey concludes that seven out of ten Europeans claim to feel comfortable or increasingly comfortable with telemedicine, despite which half of them still prefer face-to-face medical consultations. In addition, eight out of ten search the Internet for information about symptoms and illnesses before requesting a medical appointment. The United Kingdom, Italy and Poland are the ones that do it the most.

But the results show changes in other habits. After the most acute period of the health crisis, one in three Spaniards claims to have reduced their consumption of alcohol and drugs, 36% say they have decreased their sexual relationships and 20% say they have started to eat a healthier diet.

RECOGNITION OF HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

The study also pulses the opinion on the work of different groups during the pandemic and highlights that developed by health professionals, especially pharmacists. It should be noted that eight out of ten Spaniards rate their role as good or very good, being the European country that values ​​them the most.

When asked what should be improved in the health system, more than half of Spaniards consider that more resources should be invested in preventive medicine and primary care, followed by drug research and development. Results consistent with another outstanding response: 54% of Spaniards (35% of Europeans) fear the lack of care that could result from another possible health collapse.

On the other hand, the survey indicates that 89% of Spaniards (73% of Europeans) think that the health crisis has affected the normal course of cancer treatments. Cancer is the pathology that generates the greatest fear, followed by neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, and cardiovascular diseases. The negative consequences of the Covid, however, do not seem to have had much influence on the motherhood / fatherhood plans of Europeans. Thus, only 10% of them (coinciding with the Spanish average) have delayed their plans due to the pandemic.

“This health crisis has been a great wake-up call regarding the need to prioritize more than ever the value of science and the professionals who work at the service of health,” emphasizes Miguel Fernández Alcalde, general director of Merck in Spain .