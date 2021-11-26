South Africa’s COVID variant ‘scares’ Wall Street – El Financiero

The US stocks fall this Friday as a post-Thanksgiving selloff swept through global markets amid fears that aa new variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa it could cause new outbreaks and slow down a fragile economic recovery. Haven’s assets were recovered.

Equity indices spread losses. The S&P 500 Index falls 2.02 percent, while the decline in the Dow Jones is 2.42 percent. Travel and leisure stocks fell, while stay-at-home stocks rose. That helped ease losses on the Nasdaq, which was down 1.48 percent.

Treasuries suggested that traders were cutting their bets on a monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Japanese yen emerged as the main safe-haven currency of the day, with the dollar falling against most of the relevant currencies. Safeguarded assets such as gold are recovered.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, the Index of Prices and Quotations of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) fell 2 percent this morning.

The exchange rate rose at the beginning of the day today and stands at 21.79 pesos per dollar.

Oil gets ‘infected’

Oil fell sharply as a new variant of the coronavirus raised concerns about demand prospects and caused world markets to crash.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) registers a drop of 8.57 percent to quote at a price of 71.39 dollars per barrel, while the Brent decreases 8.11 percent to remain at a price of 75.58 dollars per barrel.

“This is a huge overreaction in terms of the market,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil sector analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects Ltd. in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “This is the market price in the worst possible scenarios.”

With information from Bloomberg and Rafael Mejía