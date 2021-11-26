Sofía Vergara: The actress remembers how the challenge of working in a pandemic was

During her confinement due to the pandemic there is something that Sofía Vergara and her family made as a rule: never complain.

“Bored at home, but not risking,” says the Colombian actress and host.

“I was able to stop working for several months and I had that luxury, many people when we did not know what this was (COVID-19) had to take risks and go out and support themselves, “he says.

At that time the actress of “Modern family” I was auditioning for reality “America’s Got Talent”, released this year by the American network ABC and which is looking for talents for singing, humor, magic and acting.

And everything stopped. In each session there were hundreds of people and the sanitary conditions did not allow it. He managed to do something from home, but waited patiently until production managed to get the season back and wrap it up.

“We couldn’t get to the set and have human interaction, everyone was locked in their trailer, no one could get close, there was no vaccine and they tested us every two days. It was difficult, but we started to feel better when everything was done, “he recalls.

Sofía Vergara’s experience in “Koati”

But during this last year and a half he was also aware of “Koati”, an animated film where he not only lends his voice to a villainous snake, but also is also a producer.

The feature film directed by the Mexican Rodrigo Pérez-Castro and the music of Marc Anthony, premiered yesterday on the streaming platform of Blim, while last month it did so in theaters in the US.









Adriana Barraza, in that of a quetzal bird, and Evaluna Montaner in that of a butterfly are also found in the voices.

“Koati” is set in an imaginary jungle land of Xo, with a group of animals trying to fight an enemy much bigger than them, to defend their place of life.

“The character was perfect for me, I wanted to be a bad snake, but she had a lot of comedy in all the things she did. It’s not bad bad. We had a production group that spent years making this movie, it didn’t happen overnight. It is recreating the life of the animals, the flora, the fauna that the world has not really seen, a beautiful opportunity to do this and have it done by Latinos for the whole world “, considers Vergara.

MS