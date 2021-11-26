Sofía Vergara fell in love after showing herself dancing to J Balvin’s song

Sofia Vergara He recently raised the temperature of many of his fans after releasing a video in which he showed one of his best talents, that of dancing.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, the Colombian decided to meet with her family to carry out this celebration, in which they not only ate and laughed, but there was also time to do various choreographies.

The famous woman decided to appear in front of the camera lens while wearing an elegant dress with some pleats and a deep neckline on her back.

However, what most caught the attention of those who saw her was her flavor and swing to dance, as she was seen moving her hips to the rhythm of Equis ‘X’, a musical piece performed by J Balvin and Nicky Jam.

What made many of the users stunned to see her dance and did not hesitate to send her endless comments in which they indicated that her Latin blood was noticeable meters away.

“You dance amazing”, “I love how you move”, “definitely Latin flow”, “mamacita”, “beautiful”, “you fascinate me”, “the years don’t pass you”, wrote several of the Internet users.

