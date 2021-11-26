In 2016, the Illumination company, together with Universal Pictures, and British director Garth Jennings presented an atypical musical story (which was a success by accumulating $ 634 million globally) starring a group of anthropomorphic animals that participate in a singing competition, organized by a Koala, whose purpose is to save their theater. In 2021, the story continues with the premiere of Sing 2: Come and sing again!, a film that once again combines dozens of classic rock and pop hits accompanied by great performances and vocal performances.

What is it about?

Koala Buster Moon (Benny Ibarra) and its cast of animal entertainers prepare to launch their biggest show yet in glamorous Redshore, the entertainment capital of the world. There is only one obstacle: they will have to convince the world’s most demanding rock star, Clay Calloway (Chayanne).

But no connections, Buster and his cast, including mother pig Rosita (Hanna, from Ha * Ash), the rock porcupine Ash (Ashley, from Ha * Ash), the gorilla johnny (Roger González), Shy elephant Meena and, of course, provocative pig Gunter, must sneak into the famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal (Sebastian Martinez)

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter has a spontaneous idea that Buster agrees with, and promises that his new show will star rock legend Clay Calloway. The problem is that Buster does not know Clay, an artist who left the stage more than a decade ago, as a result of the death of his wife and has not been seen since.

As Gunter helps Buster imagine his theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure and threats from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a journey to find Clay and convince him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s journey to success becomes a reminder of the power of music to soothe even the most broken heart.

The data

During a chat with Deadline, director Garth Jennings (who also voices Miss Crawly) revealed that the idea of ​​making a sequel to Sing it came up long before they finished the first installment. “We had already decided that we wanted to do the second part before finishing the first and then we knew we wanted to take it to the next level,” he said.

The filmmaker’s ultimate inspiration for telling the story of the second feature came when he witnessed Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas. “I thought it would be a lot of fun if the characters went to Las Vegas. The scale is very ambitious and they would meet great personalities to reach the big leagues, “added Jennings.

The film took four years to make, almost twice the time Jennings anticipated, and production was interrupted by the pandemic.

Voice cast

Spanish

Sing 2: Come and sing again! features vocal performances in Spanish by Chayanne (Clay Calloway), Vadhir derbez, Benny Ibarra (Buster Moon), Hanna (Rosita) and Ashley (Ash) (from the duet Ha * Ash), conductor Roger González (Johnny) and the Colombian singer Greeicy.

English

The English cast is led by Matthew McConaughey (Buster Moon), Reese witherspoon (Rosita), Scarlett Johansson (Ash), Taron egerton (Johnny), Tori Kelly (Meena), Nick Kroll (Gunter), Bobby Cannavale (Jimmy Crystal), Halsey (Porsche Crystal), Pharrell Williams (Alfonso), Letitia Wright (Vivace), Eric Andre (Elwood), Chelsea Peretti (Dixie) and Bond (Clay Calloway), frontman of the Irish band U2.

Release date

To anticipate the holiday season, Sing 2: Come and sing again! premieres in Mexican cinemas the December 22, 2021.

Official poster

Gallery

Trailer final