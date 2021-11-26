Shuumatsu no Harem anime confirms new premiere date – Kudasai

On the official site for the anime adaptation of the manga written by LINK and illustrated by Kotaro shono, Shuumatsu no Harem (World’s End Harem), it was confirmed that the new release date has been scheduled on television in Japan for January 7, 2022 on TOKYO MX and other broadcasters, including distribution platforms.

The eleven-episode series had already premiered its first episode on October 8 (although it did not reach international platforms), however, the broadcast was postponed after said broadcast to “increase quality and conduct a content review“. Thus, the series will issue a “Censored Version“On television in Japan, while the”Uncensored Version”Will begin airing on January 13, 2022 (six days after normal issue) in Japan. Crunchyroll, which has distribution rights in the West, has not confirmed which of the two will broadcast.

For their part, LINK and Shono began publishing the manga on the website. Shonen Jump Plus from the publisher Shueisha in May 2016. The publisher published the twelfth compilation volume in August 2020. The duo subsequently began publishing a sequel titled Shuumatsu no Harem: After World in May 2021, and the literary franchise already has more than 7 million copies in circulation.

Cast of voices

Taichi ichikawa (Bam on Tower of god) as Reito Mizuhara.

(Bam on Tower of god) as Reito Mizuhara. Haruka Shiraishi (Fumino Furuhashi in Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai) as Mira Suou.

(Fumino Furuhashi in Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai) as Mira Suou. You taichi (Beni Kinojou in Ai Tenchi Muyou!) as Akane Ryuzoji.

(Beni Kinojou in Ai Tenchi Muyou!) as Akane Ryuzoji. Aya Yamane (Ruhuyu in Show By Rock !! Mashumairesh !!) as Sui Yamada.

Production team

Yuu Nobuta (Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear) is in charge of the direction of the anime in Studio gokumi in collaboration with studios AXsiZ .

(Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear) is in charge of the direction of the anime in in collaboration with studios . Tatsuya Takahashi (Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san) is in charge of the composition of the series.

(Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san) is in charge of the composition of the series. Masaru Koseki (Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai) will be in charge of character design.

(Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai) will be in charge of character design. Shigenobu Okawa is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

is in charge of the composition of the soundtrack. H-el-ical // will perform the opening song titled “JUST DO IT”, while EXiNA will perform the closing song titled “ENDiNG MiRAGE”.

Shuumatsu no Harem Synopsis

The Male Killer Virus: a deadly disease that eradicated 99.9% of the world’s male population. Mizuhara Reito has been asleep in cryogenic sleep for five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from his deep sleep, he emerges into a sex-starved world in which he is now the primary pleasure supply. Reito and four other students will now be given a life of luxury and a simple mission: to repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible. However, all Reito wants is to find his beloved Erisa who disappeared three years ago. What will decide in the end? His true love or the carnal temptation of the harem?

