Shiloh has two proposals to become a model: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt support their daughter

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s beauty is claimed by the fashion industry. Already, several agents are targeting the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with the intention of turning her into a super model.

The legendary parents of the teenager, 15 yearsThey have tried to keep their daughter away from the brightness of the show. However, they have no problem with the girl starting her way in the world of the catwalks.

A source revealed to Life & Style magazine that the young woman has at least a couple of offers to debut, but that the Hollywood star is analyzing and reflecting to make sure that this is what his first-born really wants.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt support Shiloh

Angelina Jolie, 46, knows of her daughter’s talent and has no doubt that she will have a prominent career in that world. “Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders, but she is not willing to throw it to the wolves”the informant told the US publication.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is very happy that the young woman has finally broken her shell and is participating in events with the actress, and is happy to see her in her recent public appearances.

“Brad doesn’t want her to grow up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on the red carpets. It has been a confidence boost for Shiloh ”, revealed a source to the In Touch portal. Although he is concerned about the “Hollywood effect,” he trusts Angelina’s instincts to protect his children.

Shiloh shines with Angelina Jolie’s “outfits”

In recent months, Shiloh has made headlines, showing her own style and putting aside the shyness and, considered by some, masculine appearance that characterized her since she was three years old and that made her a mystery. gender identity.

In each of her appearances, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie surprises by wearing luxurious pieces by famous designers, many of them taken from her mother’s closet, who does not mind wearing her suits.

For the London premiere of “Eternals”, Shiloh wore an Angelina Dior dress. The up-and-coming model also appeared in a pair of ripped jeans and a hoodie at the premiere of “Paper & Glue” in mid-November.

