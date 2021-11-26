Selena Gomez’s ‘sharp bob’ is this season’s trendy haircut

If we had to choose the most desired cut this season, without a doubt, we would choose the bob. Not old fashioned, favors a lot, it takes away years and, in addition, it rejuvenates. The options to wear it are endless and it seems that the versions of the bob are multiplying every season.

Now Selena Gomez has made it very clear to us that the sharp bob It’s the chicest version of this cut this year (and we know it will hit the ground running in 2022). It is a cut that gives more prominence to the points and to the volume. It is more finished and perfectly combed, and it is much more elegant than, for example, the wavy bob.

“With a rounded contour and a parting in the middle, but, above all, with an unbeatable finish in which the tips are brushed inwards. If you have a round face, let it exceed the face. If it is elongated, oval or triangular, shorter, it is also flattering “, says Raquel Saiz, from Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz, from Torrelavega (Cantabria). We have seen Selena’s change of look on Instagram and the truth is that we could not like it more (if you want to experiment with your hair, get inspired by it).

You see? Simple lines are a trend and if your hair tends to be straight, don’t see it as an inconvenience, but as an opportunity. “Straight hair with little body also have trendy looks that flatter them. Bobs combed to the side with a hairpin or parted in the middle are an option. For those who love longer hair, a way to making them flattering is by resorting to luxurious headbands or a fringe that will counteract excess weight. And if you like short hair, you can even call yourself a pixie with short bangs “, recommends Manuel Mon, from Manuel Mon Estilistas, from Oviedo.

The truth is that this bob offers a marked, distinguished and very modern image. Nevertheless, has the perfect size to change your look every day. “With the part in the middle, the cheekbones are highlighted, but the separation of the hair can also be modified, adapting it to the preferences of the occasion. To the side if we want to enhance the volume and sharpen the look, with the part in the middle to highlight cheekbones and express a certain movement and ease, “says Rafael Bueno, from Rafael Bueno Peluqueros, from Malaga.

Also, best of all, it is very easy to maintain: you will not have to go to the hairdresser every month. If it grows, you can wear it as if it were a long bob. If you want to customize it, you can experiment with the bangs, They are one of the most powerful hair trends of this season! Curtain bangs are the easiest to maintain and style, but now very straight bangs and even baby bangs are also worn (it is shorter than usual bangs, like the one Daphne wears in ‘The Bridgertons’). The options this cut gives us are endless!