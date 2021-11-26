Santos separates player in Liguilla; they announce it after beating Tigres

Editorial Mediotiempo

What was expected to be a press conference in which the most relevant were his impressions of the victory against Tigres in the first leg of the Quarterfinals, in reality it served for Guillermo Almada to announce the separation of a footballer from Santos Laguna due to indiscipline.

Which player did Santos separate?

Participant in eight games in the Opening 2021 in the Regular Phase, with a total of 567 minutes played and three goals scored, the Dutch Alessio da Cruz will no longer play with Santos, since his coach spoke of several infractions to the internal regulations, although he did not give more details.

“I’m not going to start listing, but there were several things, so surely we will not count on him anymore. Alessio is separated from the squad due to lack of discipline, it will surely be a resolution taken by the board, but we will no longer count on him, ”said the Uruguayan strategist.

As far as the game against the UANL is concerned, Almada explained that the most important thing was the triumph and the face shown in the first period, although he remains uneasy because he believes that in the complement they gave up all the initiative instead of seeking greater advantage.

“The important thing was to win. The second half we give ourselves And that was not the idea, ”said the Uruguayan helmsman, who has recovered some players, who suffered injuries throughout the season.

