Sambueza is assaulted in Colombia and everything is recorded on video

Rubens’ brother, Fabián, plays for Junior de Barranquilla and the Toluca footballer was visiting.

They rob Sambueza in Colombia, they steal a Rolex from him, they threaten him with a pistol and everything is recorded.

By: Raul Garrido NOV. 26. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Rubens Sambueza and his brother Fabián suffered an assault in Colombia and after being threatened with a firearm, they were stripped of two luxury watches and a ring.

The robbery occurred just when the Sambueza brothers arrived at Fabián’s home, a boy approached them with a gun, hit them on the window and proceeded to steal two watches of the brand Rolex and a ring.

“Roll down the window, because I’m killing them all,” Fabián tells the Colombian newspaper Week. “I was scared I apologized, I said: ‘Forgive me, I’m nervous, it was accidental’, and I passed him the things he asked me,” he closes in his story.

The Argentine attacker traveled to Barranquilla to visit his brother after being eliminated in the Liga BBVA MX after Toluca’s 1-2 loss to Pumas last Sunday, so he’s on vacation.

Rubens is visiting Colombia with his wife and children, who were scared by what happened since according to Fabián they had never suffered an assault in Barranquilla, a city they know very well.

Rubens’ brother, Fabian, plays in the Junior from Barranquilla and he is about to play the final home run of the Colombian soccer against Cali, Nacional and Pereira in search of the local championship.