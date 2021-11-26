Salma Hayek moves the girl who asked for her autograph with a gesture | video

Salma Hayek has raised the name of Mexico in Hollywood, but to get a place in the industry, as well as get the recognition It was not easy at all, since the actress suffered several times from discrimination and racism. Undoubtedly, the famous – originally from the state of Veracruz – has never forgotten her Mexican roots, proof of this is the moving gesture she had when a girl asked him for an autograph.

The emotional episode happened a few days ago when Salma Hayek unveiled its star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, event in which he had the company of Adam Sandler. At the end of the ceremony, the actress was pleasantly surprised, as a group of fans were waiting for her near to Chinesse Theater to congratulate her.

Salma Hayek He has always stood out for his simplicity and commitment to his followers. And it is that during the unveiling of its star, the actress He dedicated this honor to his fans who, over the decades, gave him “courage” to follow his dreams and succeed in American cinema.

Girl asks for Salma Hayek’s autograph at the cry of ‘Viva México’

Once the event concluded, the protagonist of Eternals she left the place surrounded by her security team and assistants. As she walked towards the exit, the actress noticed that a dozen Ftothey waited for her to one side of the fences that protected the place.

People began shouting his name and applauding his success, to which Hayek greeted and thanked from a distance; Nevertheless, when he was about to leave a girl with a mariachi hat yelled: “Viva México”, which immediately made the actress go back to where her fans were.

Salma Hayek approached the girl named Sammy to give her her autograph, which generated greater commotion among the crowd that did not stop cheering with phrases like “You deserve it”, “You are beautiful”, “Congratulations” and “Up Salma”.

Before retiring, the actress thanked her for her presence at the event and the displays of affection. “Thank you for coming … I am very grateful, thank you very much. Thank you for the love! Have a good night”, said.

Long live Salma! Never forget where you come from ???????????? @yadirarenteriaoficial

No doubt @Salma Hayek She is a queen, she was leaving the ceremony where she received her star on the walk of fame when she heard a girl scream #long live Mexico and he went to greet her, in addition to thanking her. pic.twitter.com/Sx8YBrZfpy – ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@ivonnelago) November 25, 2021

