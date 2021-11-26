Route 206 at 100% in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl: Pokémon and secrets

The Route 206 It is one of the many Sinnoh routes that we visit on our adventure of Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon. In this post we are going to show you all Pokémon that you can capture here for your Pokdex, what objects get and more details if needed.

Pokémon that you can capture

The Pokémon that can be caught on this route they are all under the roads of the cycle path. To get to this area you need the MO Corte (which you will already have when you reach this point in history). You can access it by cutting a log in the southeast off the route after exiting the cycling area.

Zubat: in the grass (10%, only during the night).

in the grass (10%, only during the night). Geodude: in the grass (35%).

in the grass (35%). Ponyta: in the grass (45%).

in the grass (45%). Kricketot: in the grass (10%, only in the morning).

in the grass (10%, only in the morning). Kricketune: in the grass (10%).

in the grass (10%). Stunky: on grass (25%, only in Brilliant Diamond).

on grass (25%, only in Brilliant Diamond). Bronzor: in the grass (10%).

in the grass (10%). Baltoy: using the PokRadar (22%).

using the PokRadar (22%). Nosepass: herd (40%).

herd (40%). honey tree: You can attract Burmy, Wurmple, Silcoon (Shiny Diamond only), Cascoon (Shimmering Pearl only), Combee, Cherubi, Heracross, Aipom, or Munchlax.

Route objects