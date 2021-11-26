Route 206 at 100% in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl: Pokémon and secrets
We show you all the Pokémon that you can capture on Route 206 and the secrets and objects to get in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Don’t leave anything behind!
The Route 206 It is one of the many Sinnoh routes that we visit on our adventure of Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon. In this post we are going to show you all Pokémon that you can capture here for your Pokdex, what objects get and more details if needed.
Pokémon that you can capture
The Pokémon that can be caught on this route they are all under the roads of the cycle path. To get to this area you need the MO Corte (which you will already have when you reach this point in history). You can access it by cutting a log in the southeast off the route after exiting the cycling area.
- Zubat: in the grass (10%, only during the night).
- Geodude: in the grass (35%).
- Ponyta: in the grass (45%).
- Kricketot: in the grass (10%, only in the morning).
- Kricketune: in the grass (10%).
- Stunky: on grass (25%, only in Brilliant Diamond).
- Bronzor: in the grass (10%).
- Baltoy: using the PokRadar (22%).
- Nosepass: herd (40%).
- honey tree: You can attract Burmy, Wurmple, Silcoon (Shiny Diamond only), Cascoon (Shimmering Pearl only), Combee, Cherubi, Heracross, Aipom, or Munchlax.
Route objects
- Berries x2: at the end of the cycle path, to the left of the south exit.
- To revive: It’s hidden at the southern end of the path (use the Pok Clock Dowser to see it).
- Total Cure: Use the MO Cut to the right of the end of the bike path and you will find this semi-hidden object between the space of two trees.
- Super repellent: under the two roads of the cycle path.
- Elixir: It’s hidden by the honey tree (use the Pok Clock Dowser to see it).
- Antiquemar: In the lower area of the cycle path, on the east side, a little further than the position of the honey tree.
- Berries x2: in the lower area of the cycle path, on the west side.
- Pocin: It’s hidden by the two berries under the bike path on the west side (use the Pok Clock Dowser to see it).
- Poison Arrow: in the lower area of the cycle path, on the west side of the bottom (you can get there by walking from the east side).