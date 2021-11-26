Rihanna rents a mansion in Beverly Hills for 67,000 euros a month

Being a pop star pays a lot of money: up to five properties Rihanna owns in the Los Angeles area. Unable to inhabit them all, the Barbadian singer has decided to put one of the most luxurious rentals on the rental market. It is a mansion located in Coldwater Canyon (Beverly Hills) that he bought at the end of 2020 for 11.6 million euros and for which he is asking a whopping 67,000 euros per month and according to specialized portals is the rental figure in the area more high to date. Rihanna has been spending a lot of time in New York lately as proof that she has been seen shooting a clip in the borough of the Bronx with her partner, fellow singer Asap Rocky.





Access to the mansion guarantees privacy. Realtor

The property is divided into different wings. Realtor

View of the garden between the two main modules. Realtor

The mansion consists of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread over 700 m2 and offers French white oak wood floors, bar area, library lounge, lobby overlooking a central courtyard, pool and spa, cabana and lounge area with fireplace. Built in 1930, it long belonged to novelist Mary Sheldon and then went to businessman Daniel Starr, who demolished it to create it from scratch. Privacy is practically absolute: the house is at the end of a cul-de-sac.

One of the bedrooms. Realtor

Another bedroom. Realtor

In the bathrooms there is no lack of marble. Realtor

Rihanna also owns the house next door and another in the neighboring Hollywood Hills, a condominium in the Wilshire Corridor and her habitual residence in an attic in The Century in Los Angeles, that is, she has been a neighbor of Matthew Perry, the actor she played. to Chandler on Friends.

Equipped gym. Realtor