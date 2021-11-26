Rihanna has never dared with the operation that has changed the face of the model Chrissy Teigen

The obsession with beauty, in a world where physical appearance is paid tribute, becomes a headache, which leads celebrities, artists and singers to try treatments and promote the creation of dozens of cosmetic surgeries, to comply with the beauty canons imposed by society. And Queen Rihanna could not be the exception to the norm. Despite being a promoter of ‘natural beauty’, the singer and businesswoman has undergone surgery several times to perfect her physical appearance.

However, there are two operations that Rihanna has not yet dared. The first is the legs. Although he says that his legs are very voluminous and he wants to have them more stylized, he is afraid to apply surgery to the lower extremities due to the future risk that it implies as it is one of the parts of the body with the most nerves and veins. The second is an eyebrow transplant, which consists of applying grafts extracted from the neck or from the area surrounding the patient’s ears.

The model Chrissy Teigen decided to undergo an eyebrow transplant, to have bushy eyebrows. “I never wear makeup if I can help it, so I was very excited about my eyebrow transplant surgery,” the model said on her social media, where she shared the post-surgery images. It is a technique that has been used as a perfect replacement for microblading that many times does not look as “natural” as expected. The micro graft or eyebrow transplant is a practically painless intervention, which consists of implanting hair from another part of the body in the eyebrows, so that they are born naturally.

The eyebrow micro graft intervention is outpatient, hospitalization is not necessary. The duration of the procedure is between three and four hours and local anesthesia is used. Chrissy Teigen was satisfied with the result obtained in her eyebrows, which now allows her to better frame the face and avoid makeup in that area of ​​the face. However, Rihanna seems not to be completely convinced by this technique, in addition, she has the ‘Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil’, from her Fenty Beauty makeup line.

Of course Rihanna is not an enemy of cosmetic surgeries. He has had several interventions, such as a rhinoplasty to outline his nose, a mentoplasty, implants and even liposuction. The singer’s nose has become famous and there are those who seek to emulate it, due to its symmetry, its slightly raised tip and its straightness.

There is also talk about the implants of the businesswoman, although it was known that the diva has applied a new technique for the maintenance of the bust called ‘Bra Laser Lift’. It is a two-hour procedure that creates a laser-based internal bra that lifts the chest and distributes fat and muscle, so there is no need to augment with implants, or even wear a bra.

Although she still does not dare to have an eyebrow micro graft, the truth is that Rihanna has had several surgeries to improve her appearance, in addition to maintaining a daily physical training, which allows her to be in shape and continue to be the queen in business and on stage.