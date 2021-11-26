“Right now in the audiovisual industry unemployment is zero”

Alejandro Amenábar is visiting Barcelona where this Friday he attended a colloquium lunch at the Cercle del Liceu together with the former Minister of Culture of the Generalitat Santi Vila to talk about his cinema. Under the theme The importance of freedom to tell stories and surrounded by the members of the private club located on La Rambla, the winner of nine Goya awards and an Oscar for Marína has just premiered the adventure miniseries The Fortune “a quantitative but not qualitative leap to the small screen” said in his own voice, as recalled by the vice president of the Cercle del Liceu, Pepe García Reyes, who added that it is “a fresh, entertaining, truthful and professional”.

Amenábar wanted Vila, with whom he has a friendship relationship, to dialogue with him on the subject. The politician and historian underlined his admiration for the career of the director of Los otros, highlighted two moral virtues of the honoree, “the authenticity and praise of the truth” and thanked him for presenting his book Winning and convincing in Madrid in one of the “reputably most delicate moments of my career” and which coincided with the premiere of While The war lasts, a tribute film to Unamuno by the director.

Alejandro Amenábar CARLOS VILLAREJO

Amenábar, who has visited the Liceu theater on several occasions, has stated that he likes music and that he was linked “to film music before cinema because I was impressed as a child by the large orchestral masses that I saw in the movies. the ones that John Williams played, one of them Superman and I started buying records and cassettes. And the first reason why I ended up making the music for one of my shorts was because it was free. “Then he has composed most of the songs for his works himself.

The director and screenwriter has remembered his mentor José Luis Cuerda, “the person who gave me my first opportunity” and who produced most of his shorts and films. Faced with Vila’s question, where is the author’s freedom from the rise of platforms, he considers that “there are many open fronts and that everything that is happening with the world of platforms is very exciting. Obviously the market is changing and my mentality I was always a mercenary when I started at university because I knew that I had to earn a living. Then over the years I have realized that for me, expressing myself is not only a way to earn a living but to vindicate myself and tell what I want to convey and freedom has become a very important element in my career. ”

Over the years I have realized that for me, expressing myself is not only a way to earn a living but to vindicate myself and tell what I want to convey and freedom has become a very important element in my career.







Alejandro Amenábar





He added that he is “expectant because after the pandemic people are returning to theaters but not as many as they would like, and on the other hand more fiction is being consumed than ever (…) I like to tell stories and it is very good that there are platforms, the problem is that platforms like Netflix that play with so many millions of subscribers and take into account the algorithm, to what extent I am going to be able to put creative energy when Netflix already knows what is going to work or not “. He believes that it is not as ominous as some because “the introduction of technology, of big data, is going to reach other sectors before the artistic one.”

The author of Thesis he defines himself as “a man from before, from the twentieth century” and is something that “comes from a profession that was born and has all its boom in that century” and feels that the art of telling stories becomes more collective, “it is more difficult to find the author “. If in his student days everyone wanted to be a film director, he thinks that “now everyone wants to be an influencer” and he continues to claim the authorship of the last century. “All this coupled with the fact that I have tried to participate in social networks a few years ago and I have ended up leaving all of them, it makes me think that I am from the 20th or 19th century,” he admitted to the applause of the attendees.

I tried to participate in social networks a few years ago and I ended up leaving all

When asked if it is profitable to make movies today, Amenábar has commented that 30 years ago his parents “were upset” when he decided to study at the Faculty of Information Sciences, “I was a disastrous student but I started making shorts At that time we were experiencing the traditional and endemic crisis of Spanish cinema and now I would say that the tables have turned because the cinema is still in crisis. But there are the platforms that have led to unemployment in that all-out fight that they have among themselves to position themselves. in the sector right now I would dare to say that it is zero. Getting people to produce a series or film on a platform is very difficult because everyone is working in Spain, “he insisted.

Amenábar CARLOS VILLAREJO

The Chilean-Spanish director has also referred to the level of stress that is generated in a shoot and that sometimes “I have exploded.” He has not denied that he has encountered the status of stars like Nicole Kidman in The others, with which he also had a language barrier because at that time “he spoke very bad English”, although he acknowledges that his big problems have not been with actors and actresses but with some Hollywood executive or producer.

As a director, his goal is for the performers to “have fun, play and I know they often have a point of madness” due to the avalanche of fans that wake up. Of his filmography he admits that he was not very satisfied with Open your eyes, of which Hollywood made a remake with Tom Cruise as the protagonist.

As a director I want the actors to have fun, to play and I know that many times they have a point of madness

With regard to his next projects, he assures that “I do not usually chain one project after another. I become obsessed with one and then I go fallow and move on to the next project. In that process they can take place in weeks, months or in my case years and what I try it is to control that this process is more rewarding instead of seeing the negative “.

Now she is in a project with Mateo Gil and “I don’t know if it will lead us to a successful conclusion, but it is part of the process to be patient until we find something. I remember that since Agora until Regression a few years passed, but then you see other directors who go through the same thing and you don’t get too overwhelmed. I do not have children to support and I am pulling, “he concluded.

I become obsessed with a project and then go fallow. Years can pass until the next project and I try not to overwhelm myself